Shane Warne is the greatest cricketer of my generation. With his blond hair, sparkling blue eyes and general Aussie beach-bum appearance, the Australian leg-spinner has brought colour and excitement to the game of cricket for over a decade. Not only have his outstanding achievements on the field revitalised the art of leg-spin, they have made it sexy. Without knowing it, he has played a major role in the development of the game.LIVE: Latest news and reaction after Shane Warne’s deathWhen Warne finally decides he has tortured enough batsmen with his flight, guile, spin and mystery he will sit favourably in...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO