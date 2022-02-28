SEC women’s basketball tournament bracket set
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSPA) – The SEC Women’s Basketball Championship bracket has been set with top-seeded South Carolina receiving an automatic bid in the tournament’s quarterfinal round.
The Gamecocks will take on the winner between No. 9 Missouri and No. 8 Arkansas on Friday, March 4 at noon.
South Carolina’s only loss of the season came against Mizzou as the Tigers won 70-69 last December.
The 2022 SEC Women's Basketball Championship tips off on Wednesday, March 2 in Nashville.
