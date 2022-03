CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you were in Downtown Charleston on Mar. 5, you probably saw some unicorns and no, you weren’t imagining it. It was all a part of “Celtic Calling,” an event that celebrates Celtic art, culture and traditions. It had traditional dancing, bagpipes and children’s activities. This year, they were also attempting […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO