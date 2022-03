DNCE is ALIVE and well according to Joe Jonas who sat down with Maxwell and Crystal over Zoom along with collaborator Kygo. "We took some time to focus on our individual thing," says of the band. "For years after the brothers broke up you couldn't do multiple things at once. When me and the brothers decided to get back together we gave each other the freedom to go and do these individual projects and then go back to the brothers." And that's just what Jonas is doing with. this collaboration with DNCE and Kygo; Dancing Feet.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO