Euphoria Season 2, Episode 8 finale streaming release time, trailer, cast, how to watch online (2/27/22)

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
The most popular show on TV - Euphoria - wraps up the latest season tonight when the final chapter of Season 2 - Episode 8 - airs on HBO and becomes available to stream on HBO MAX starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 27. See the trailer...

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ season 1, episode 3 (02/21/22): How to watch, time, date, channel

“1000-lb Best Friends” is back with episode three tonight, Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Here’s how you can watch the third episode. The show can also be found on Philo with a 7-day free trial, then it will cost $25 monthly. FuboTV is another platform viewers can catch the series premieres on. FuboTV also provides a 7-day free trial and then costs $64.99 monthly. Or viewers can catch the show on Sling provides a 7-day free trial and viewers have various packages.
Zendaya
Dominic Fike
Sydney Sweeney
‘Euphoria’: Will Fezco Die in the Season 2 Finale? (POLL)

Euphoria‘s Season 2 finale is around the corner, and our anxiety is at an all-time high as the Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) fate hangs in the balance. After introducing Part One of Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) school play in the penultimate episode, Fez was gearing up to stop by and sit “front row” to support his girl, but hopes were being dashed once Custer (Tyler Chase) showed up. While Fez was getting dressed, Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton) couldn’t help but notice Faye’s (Chloe Cherry) odd behavior once Custer arrived.
What to Watch: Euphoria exits the stage (for now) with season 2 finale

It is hard to believe that the second season of HBO's Euphoria is almost complete. More than two years in the making, and now seemingly gone in a flash. While certain plot lines, like the father-son feud between Cal (Eric Dane) and Nate (Jacob Elordi), seem to have reached a conclusion, the bad blood between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) continues to boil. And we haven't even seen the end of Our Life, the grandiose play put on by Lexi (Maude Apatow), or found out why Fezco (Angus Cloud) is not in attendance. In interviews with EW, both Apatow and Zendaya tease a brighter ending than expected from the turbulent teen drama, with the former saying their characters have a scene together that "ties everything up in a really nice way," and the latter star saying she hopes that viewers "feel that hope and feel that change" happening within Rue by the end of Sunday's finale.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18, episode 10 (03/03/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is finally back. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama. Episode 10 of season 18 will air tonight, Thursday, March 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC, part of a crossover event with “Station 19,” which returns at 8 p.m. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
The Oregonian

When does ‘Unexpected’ return to TLC? How to watch and stream Season 5

“Unexpected” Season 5 premieres on TLC on Sunday, March 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Philo and Sling. The show follows teen couples who are about to become parents or add another baby to their families. The show follows their efforts to balance the responsibilities of being young parents with the challenges of young adulthood, family and relationships.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14, episode 8 (02/25/22): How to watch, live stream, time, date, channel

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back on tonight, and many fans can’t wait to see how this turns out. Here’s how you can watch the drag Olympics. Episode eight titled “‘60s Girl Groups” debuts tonight, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Fans can also stream using the VH1 app. Fans can also sign up for a free trial on fuboTV, followed by the starter package costing $64.99 monthly. Viewers can also sign up for a free trial of Philo before paying $25 monthly.
TV SHOWS
The Oregonian

‘Outlander,’ ‘Winning Time,’ ‘The Thing About Pam,’ Independent Spirit Awards, ‘The Masked Singer’: TV This Week

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards: The celebration of independent movies and TV series, which ordinarily airs the day before the Oscars, is back on the beach. Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman host. Oregon-raised writer and performer Jana Schmieding is nominated for best female performance in a scripted series for her work in the very good Peacock series, “Rutherford Falls,” which has been renewed for a second season. (2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, Sunday, IFC; live stream on fubo TV, which offers a free trial, and Philo, which also offers a free trial)
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
