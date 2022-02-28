Euphoria Season 2, Episode 8 finale streaming release time, trailer, cast, how to watch online (2/27/22)

It is hard to believe that the second season of HBO's Euphoria is almost complete. More than two years in the making, and now seemingly gone in a flash. While certain plot lines, like the father-son feud between Cal (Eric Dane) and Nate (Jacob Elordi), seem to have reached a conclusion, the bad blood between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) continues to boil. And we haven't even seen the end of Our Life, the grandiose play put on by Lexi (Maude Apatow), or found out why Fezco (Angus Cloud) is not in attendance. In interviews with EW, both Apatow and Zendaya tease a brighter ending than expected from the turbulent teen drama, with the former saying their characters have a scene together that "ties everything up in a really nice way," and the latter star saying she hopes that viewers "feel that hope and feel that change" happening within Rue by the end of Sunday's finale.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO