Penn State considers changes to the CDC's coronavirus masking guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — New CDC recommendations on masking along with the state’s much anticipated update Monday is putting the school mask mandate in the spotlight. With New York’s governor announcing that state will lift its school mask mandate, California and Hawaii are now the only states that have yet to announce a rollback for schools. Children and parents of “Mask Choice” rallied at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, holding signs demanding the end of mask requirements in schools. “It’s seen as this force field. It’s been given too much credit. It’s time to get our kids back to normal,” said Laura Fagan. Millions...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO