ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State considers changes to the CDC's coronavirus masking guidelines

By Makenzie Christman
Digital Collegian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new masking guidelines, Penn State announced Saturday that it would review the adjustments. The CDC updated its advised coronavirus protocols by county...

www.collegian.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

CDC Mask Policy Change: What Happens to State COVID Mandates Now?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations for wearing masks indoors to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. More specifically, the CDC changed the metrics it uses to determine COVID community levels, on which its masking recommendations hinge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Centre County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington Post

The CDC’s new mask guidelines finally got it right

The CDC finally got masking right. After months of pleading from governors, local officials, educators and health experts, their new recommendations make clear that masks are no longer required in much of the United States — including in most schools. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Penn State
Kait 8

CDC eases guidelines for mask recommendations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Center for Disease Control announced changes for mask-wearing guidelines Friday afternoon as COVID-19 cases have been trending down from the Omicron variant surge. Craighead County Health Officer Dr. Shane Speights said it will give communities better guidance on when to recommend masks indoors. ”Individual store...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
MassLive.com

CDC expected to loosen mask guidelines Friday, changing approach to how it monitors COVID

The Biden administration is expected to drop mask guidelines for most people in indoor public settings on Friday, according to Associated Press. The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes the metrics used to determine whether to recommend face coverings, using a holistic approach of COVID-19′s impact on a community, rather than just considering at case counts.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Science News

How to interpret the CDC’s new mask guidelines

One moment, Campbell County in Wyoming’s northeastern corner was an area of high levels of transmission of the coronavirus, a scenario in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places. In the space of a breath, that county got the green light from the CDC that everyone could remove their masks.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

CDC lessens restrictions on masking guidelines

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has loosened its masking guidelines. Its philosophy in determining whether to recommend face coverings has shifted, now focusing on risk. The CDC is now looking at how much COVID is actually a risk within a community. You might now find mask restrictions lessened. We […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

Eased Mask Guidelines From CDC Add Pressure on State to Lift Schools Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — New CDC recommendations on masking along with the state’s much anticipated update Monday is putting the school mask mandate in the spotlight. With New York’s governor announcing that state will lift its school mask mandate, California and Hawaii are now the only states that have yet to announce a rollback for schools. Children and parents of “Mask Choice” rallied at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, holding signs demanding the end of mask requirements in schools. “It’s seen as this force field. It’s been given too much credit. It’s time to get our kids back to normal,” said Laura Fagan. Millions...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy