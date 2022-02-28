ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Draws start Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Stolarz will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home tilt with the...

CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Not available Sunday

Gibson (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Sharks. Anthony Stolarz will start and Lukas Dostal will dress as the backup Sunday. Gibson is 7-9-6 with a 3.09 GAA since the start of December, giving him a 2.90 GAA through 40 games this season. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's game in Chicago until another update is available.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting Sunday

Raanta will defend the cage Sunday against visiting Seattle, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer. Raanta has gone 3-1-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .910 save percentage over his last five appearances. As visitors, the Kraken have posted a 7-18-2 record alongside bottom-five averages of 2.41 goals for and 27.8 shots on goal. Seattle also holds the seventh-worst road power-play percentage at 15.5.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Zach Sawchenko: Making first start Sunday

Sawchenko will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sawchenko will make his first NHL start Sunday after opening his career with three relief appearances. He's posted a .930 save percentage with 0-1-0 record this season in his first taste of NHL action. It's expected the 24-year-old will settle into a backup role to Alex Stalock while Adin Hill (lower body) and James Reimer (lower body) are both out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Nico Daws: Draws start Friday

Daws will get the starting nod for Friday's game on the road against the Rangers. Daws has now started four of the Devils' last five games. Over his last three, he's allowed seven goals on 107 shots while going 2-1-0. The rookie netminder has posted a respectable .909 save percentage and 2.80 GAA through seven games to begin his NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Will start Sunday

Forrest is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Thunder in place of Mike Conley (rest), Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Forrest will draw his fifth start of the season. As a starter, he's averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per game. While Forrest will draw the start, Jordan Clarkson is still expected to play an expanded role off the bench with Conley sidelined.
NBA
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sonny Milano: Buries equalizer Sunday

Milano scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks. Milano cashed in on a rebound late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The tally snapped a five-game point drought for the winger, who is in the midst of a career year. He's up to 12 goals, 30 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 45 contests overall, playing mainly in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Not playing Sunday

Getzlaf (lower body) is not in Sunday's lineup against San Jose. Getzlaf may have picked up an injury during Friday's loss to Vegas. The veteran center has 31 points and a minus-12 rating through 47 games this season. Maxime Comtois will slide into the lineup Sunday.
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
FOX 2

Loyola repeats as MVC Champs, beating Drake again

Make it two years in a row for Loyola winning the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” basketball tournament. Loyola beat Drake 64-58 on Sunday at Enterprise Center to earn the automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve has the celebration, including Loyola’s 102 year old team chaplain.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out Friday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello appears to have suffered an injury during Thursday's win over the Flyers and he'll miss Friday's game as a result. The veteran winger has racked up 54 points through 45 games this season, including 32 over his last 22 outings. Mason Shaw will likely slide into the lineup Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Fails to contribute

Bertans finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 11 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Warriors. With Maxi Kleber (ankle) inactive Thursday, Bertans had the opportunity to capitalize in his role as a stretch shooter. Alas, the 29-year-old was limited to 11 minutes. He has shot 2-for-12 from beyond the arc over three contests since a 17-point outburst against Utah last week. Bertans could still be settling in, but early results aren't indicative of a promising role moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Friday

Jokic is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. Jokic was a late addition to the injury report due to his illness. If he's unable to suit up against Houston, DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see additional run.
NBA

