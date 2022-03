CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a new king in the Big South. The Winthrop men’s basketball team, a group that has been on the Big South championship stage three times in as many years and has owned the league it’s resided in for the last two decades, was dethroned by a hungry and disciplined Longwood team 79-58 on Sunday afternoon in front of an ESPN2 audience.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO