How to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online from anywhere

We live in an age of cretins. Cretins in politics who have devolved beyond shame. Cretins in business who rake in billions from a pandemic. Cretins who crashed the housing market and the banks with impunity. Cretins on airplanes being belligerent, and in school board meetings threatening violence, and at the Olympics coaching teenagers to cheat. Popular culture's attempts to reckon with this age of shameless villainy have felt a bit scattershot, which is only appropriate since we haven't figured out what to do with these people in real life either. Sharply written satires have skewered politics (Veep) and the wealthy (Succession), while head-on parody of current events on shows like Saturday Night Live has often felt frustratingly limp. We've taken to re-litigating the '90s in shows like Pam & Tommy and the Britney docs in order to feel some sense of control or rubbernecking at things like the Fyre Festival for the balm of schadenfreude. We live in a moment obsessed with grifters like Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes, fascinated that these people could fool so many for so long.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO