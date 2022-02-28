ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online from anywhere

By Kevin Lynch
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role, this five-episode Showtime drama, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber charts the rise and fall of Uber’s co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick. Read on to find out how to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and stream this highly-anticipated show online from...

www.techradar.com

Primetimer

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Presents TV's Latest Bad Tech Bro

We live in an age of cretins. Cretins in politics who have devolved beyond shame. Cretins in business who rake in billions from a pandemic. Cretins who crashed the housing market and the banks with impunity. Cretins on airplanes being belligerent, and in school board meetings threatening violence, and at the Olympics coaching teenagers to cheat. Popular culture's attempts to reckon with this age of shameless villainy have felt a bit scattershot, which is only appropriate since we haven't figured out what to do with these people in real life either. Sharply written satires have skewered politics (Veep) and the wealthy (Succession), while head-on parody of current events on shows like Saturday Night Live has often felt frustratingly limp. We've taken to re-litigating the '90s in shows like Pam & Tommy and the Britney docs in order to feel some sense of control or rubbernecking at things like the Fyre Festival for the balm of schadenfreude. We live in a moment obsessed with grifters like Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes, fascinated that these people could fool so many for so long.
Hopewell Valley News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is Pumped to Lead Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’

Many of us have taken an Uber or are at least familiar with it. The service is convenient and quick, two things most people are looking for when trying to get from point A to B. But do you know the history behind the company and how it grew to the behemoth it is now? Showtime is ready to tell the sordid tale in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which premieres Sunday, Feb. 27.
TVGuide.com

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Fully Commits in This Silicon Valley Version of Billions

The Showtime series charts the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. The Social Network, director David Fincher's epochal 2010 movie about the founding of Facebook, begins and ends with Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) confronting the fact that he might be an asshole. With all these years of hindsight and over a decade of even worse acts of malfeasance and negligence from the company now known as Meta, the movie's judgment of Zuck is pretty quaint; if you look at the list of controversial things his company has done, "asshole" is a pretty mild epithet for him.
