ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Huawei introduces Super Device for seamless connection across devices

gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Huawei has been working on seamless integration across its laptops, tablets, smartphones and smartwatches for some time now and the newly announced Super Device software package marks the next step towards that smooth workflow. Super Device is an umbrella term for its...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Samsung is far from leading the Android fast charging race, and that's okay

I just started using the iQOO 9 Pro. The brand won't be familiar to those in the west; it is the latest entrant from BBK, the Chinese conglomerate that owns OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme. BBK positioned iQOO as a Vivo sub-brand, similar to how Realme started off under OPPO's tutelage three years ago.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Upcoming Windows 11 update will finally simplify managing Bluetooth devices

Microsoft finally streamlined Windows 11 updates a few weeks ago, dividing the updates into Dev, Beta, and Release Preview channels. The company has now pushed Windows 11 Build 22563 to the Insiders. The update comes with a number of changes, and one of the most noticeable changes is how managing Bluetooth devices work on Windows.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei Devices#Laptop#Smart Phone#Smart Office#The Super Device
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Huawei
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy