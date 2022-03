It’s not only visible plastic waste — water bottles and caps, food wrappers, foam packaging — polluting the ocean. Tiny toxic microplastics less than two-tenths of an inch long can be even more troublesome. They’re virtually impossible to remove once in the water, and they’re readily ingested by marine life. And unless something is done to prevent it, the volume of microplastics in the world’s oceans is projected to increase threefold by 2030, according to the state’s Ocean Protection Council.

