Springfield, MO

Trucker protest reaching the Ozarks on Monday

By Mike Landis
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFRb8_0eQqwefz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxIoi_0eQqwefz00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A massive convoy of semi trucks is headed for the Ozarks. The “People’s Convoy” is a group of hundreds of truckers driving coast to coast as a way to protest vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.

The People’s Convoy arrives in Springfield


On Sunday, the group- which at times has included up to 1,500 trucks stretching eight miles- made its way across Oklahoma on I-40 and I-44. The group says it plans to roll into Missouri on I-44 Monday morning, reaching Joplin around 9:00 am, and Springfield sometime 10:30 and noon. The schedule is tentative and hinges on the speed of the convoy.

People’s Convoy passes through Joplin


Supporters from towns along the way have been showing up to cheer on the truckers by flying flags and waving from overpasses. In the Springfield area, a rally is planned off the I-44 at the 744 exit on the east side of the city.

Organizers say they plan to make it to Sullivan by Monday afternoon, where everyone will stay the night. The trucks will then continue toward Saint Louis and beyond on Tuesday. The goal is to reach the Washington D.C. area by the end of the week

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 35

Linda Tucker
6d ago

maybe I'm crazy, but the trucker convoy makes no sense to me. First - they are protesting mask mandates that have already ended.They are demanding the president end the pandemic - but they refuse to do the very things science says would end it - would have ended it months ago and prevented thousands of unnecessary deaths. And their argument - "it's my right". To refuse to do something that costs nothing but could save lives and end this pandemic. I am so sick of this sense of entitlement - How about the rights of every one else. Have you been to the market lately? Noticed the lack of food?The rise in prices? Because its more important to these truckers to get their picture in the paper than to do their job and move food and other goods to market.There are things I dont want to do. I dont want to pay taxes, but I do because its the law. But more importantly, my taxes pay for police and fire, for other things we all benefit from. These people need to grow up snd stop being whiney little

Reply(4)
6
Paula Waltmire-Muller
7d ago

Ridiculous and they are wasting fuel that pollutes our Nation. If you can't abide by the mandates to protect innocent people then give up your job..WHO is paying there fuel bill for all these protests! According to most truckers they barely get by on their wages so how can they afford fuel to protest? Hmmm..

Reply(13)
15
Steve Flood
7d ago

everyone that can get out an support these truckers. BACKBONE OF THE UNITED STATES

Reply(8)
23
 

#Ozarks#Protest#Truckers#The People S Convoy#Joplin Supporters#Nexstar Media Inc
