ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mountain State Lacrosse looks to make a name for the sport in WV

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oJMA_0eQqw9ap00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Mountain State Lacrosse wrapped up its season and has started to look ahead to the future.

The program brings together high school aged kids to represent the state of West Virginia in different lacrosse tournaments in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXrVe_0eQqw9ap00
Mountain State Lacrosse Uniform (WBOY Image)

“It’s really an opportunity to just try to grow the game in West Virginia,” President of Mountain State Lacrosse, Jay Rodgers said.

Some players have years of experience and others have been playing for just a few months, but coaches said it’s a way to expand opportunities for all kids.

“Theirs girls that play for Fairmont Senior and they’ve won state championships and girls that have played in some other sports that have done that as well but to be able to do that for your state I think was a considerable source of pride for them.” Rogers said.

Church hosts guessing game trivia event for Black History Month

This year, the girls team had more than 20 players who traveled to tournaments in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and took home several titles. Some of the girls said going into the season they weren’t expecting to win because they were a first-year travel team.

“I think we were just a little hesitant at first because we haven’t played together at all and we didn’t really know each other but later on as soon as we started playing together more, I think we got more connected almost,” Aubrey Harrison, a Mountain State Lacross player said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAQ3y_0eQqw9ap00
(Left to Right) Madison Jones , Alexis Stewart, Aubrey Harrison, Chloe Trabelstead and Morgan Rogers. Mountain State Lacrosse Players (WBOY Image)

“We began to gel really well,” Alexis Stewart, a Mountain State lacrosse player added. “…I didn’t know anybody, so I was really nervous but like she said after the first practices I really enjoyed playing with these girls and they’re like some of my closest friends now.”

Mountain State lacrosse is looking to add to their boys and girls teams next year. They are also looking to start a middle school team.

For more information about joining the Mountain State Lacrosse program, send an email to mountainstatelacrosse@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

State wrestling tournament: AAA third through sixth place results

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Several local wrestlers placed third through sixth at the state wrestling tournament o Saturday. 106 6th- Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur 120 5th- Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur 6th- Carter Pauley, University 145 5th- Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur 152 3rd- Dom Parker, University 160 4th- Dakota Hagedorn, University 5th- Derek Starkey, Bridgeport 170 3rd- Elijah Wellings-Osha, University […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

WVU football players visit high school students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County businessman and philanthropist is giving high school students the opportunity to meet WVU football players up close and personal. John Ebert, who owns a string of McDonald’s restaurants, brought eight Mountaineer student-athletes to Bridgeport High School Friday morning. Some of those players included Fairmont native Zack Frazier, Morgantown’s Nick […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State women, Fairmont State and Alderson Broaddus men stay alive in MEC Tournament action

WHEELING, W.Va. – Entering the semifinal round of the Mountain East Conference basketball tournament, three local teams between men’s and women’s hoops remain in the running for a conference title. On the women’s side, the still-undefeated Glenville State Pioneers defeated Wheeling 105-45 in the quarterfinal. Top-seeded Glenville State moves onto the semifinal where they face […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Jones
Person
Morgan Rogers
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown routs Park for section crown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues repeating as the AAAA Region I, Section 1 champions. The Mohigans got off to a hot start, outscoring the Patriots by 11 and holding them to just two field goals in the first quarter. Morgantown only extended its lead from there, leading Wheeling Park 28-11 at the halftime […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Wboy Image
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport’s Ezra Myers signs with Shepherd men’s soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Ezra Myers signed to continue his soccer career at Shepherd University. Myers, the play-maker in the middle, plans to play center midfield for the Rams men’s soccer program. Myers’ contributions to the Indians soccer team go beyond the stat sheet. His leadership and high soccer IQ helped lead Bridgeport […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Warriors fall to Falcons in regional final

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian fell in the Class-AA Region II final, 58-35, to Frankfort who advances to the state tournament. It was rocky from the start for the Warriors. The Falcons went on a 14-2 run to cap the first quarter. Arin Lease had a big first half for the Falcons with 14 of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy