MTA ‘Lucky 13’ unlimited fare promo launches Monday

By David Meyer
New York Post
 7 days ago
Officials launched several new fare promos for the Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road commuter rails, to increase ridership. AFP via Getty Images

Subway and bus riders who use the MTA’s OMNY “tap-and-go” payment system for 13 or more trips will be automatically upgraded to an unlimited weekly pass starting Monday.

The “Lucky 13” promo will charge a flat $33 fee for riders who take 13 or more trips using OMNY between midnight Monday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

“The best weekly fare will be available to all riders who tap with OMNY, without the burden of pre-paying for the week or having to track their progress,” the MTA said in a statement on Friday.

The MTA will also open an “OMNY help desk” for riders new to the system at the Grand Central subway entrance.

Officials have also launched several new fare promos for the Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road commuter rails. For the first time ever, all off-peak trips between stations inside the city will cost a flat fare of $5, while suburban commuters will be able to get a 20-trip ticket on a 20 percent discount that lasts for 60 days.

The “Lucky 13” promo will charge a flat $33 fee for riders who take 13 or more trips using OMNY.
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber speaks during an announcement at Fulton street subway station in New York on February 7, 2022.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the new promos are “about winning riders back to the MTA system.”

