High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Winter Weather Returns Today into Saturday .A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through mid- day Saturday. Lowering snow levels this evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills. Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode. * WHEN...10 PM today to 1 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snow levels will be lowering to around 2000 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO