High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-05 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary and Morris Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
Effective: 2022-03-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Winter Weather Returns Today into Saturday .A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through mid- day Saturday. Lowering snow levels this evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills. Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode. * WHEN...10 PM today to 1 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snow levels will be lowering to around 2000 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Seward, eastern Morton, southeastern Kearny, western Finney, Grant, southeastern Stanton, Stevens and Haskell Counties through 1030 PM CST At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ryus around 945 PM CST. Satanta around 950 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alpena; Crawford; Montmorency; Otsego WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-05 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-06 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM AKST SUNDAY FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches on the Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 1 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin this morning and will fall steadily into the evening. The snow will linger at higher elevations as winds shift out of the northwest Saturday night. The Anchorage Bowl can expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation on Saturday.
Effective: 2022-02-27 23:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds have decreased this evening and no longer pose a threat tonight. However, for the Warning covering Monday and Tuesday, Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected tonight through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall will spread into the area this evening, and persist overnight. Snow will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.
Effective: 2022-03-04 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM PST early this morning for portions of Southern California, including Riverside County. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-03-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
Effective: 2022-02-28 03:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon .Slow moving front will bring steady rain to the coastal areas, as well as the Willapa Hills and Coast Range of far northwest Oregon. Rainfall of 2 to 5 inches can be expected across this region, with many rivers on the rise today into Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
Effective: 2022-03-04 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. Local sets to 10 feet possible during the peak of the event between Friday night and Saturday. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Effective: 2022-03-04 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST SUNDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with local sets to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to noon PST Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, expiring at 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Effective: 2022-03-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-05 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-05 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Wind gusts to 30 mph leading to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Interstate 80 Corridor near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Effective: 2022-02-27 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Patchy Freezing Fog this morning Below freezing temperatures, recent rainfall, and clear skies will allow freezing fog to form early this morning. Patchy freezing fog will occur along and west of the Mississippi River and could become dense at times. Exercise caution on bridges and overpasses where slick and icy conditions may be present early this morning.
