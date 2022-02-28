ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-27 15:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in west central Ohio Darke County in west central Ohio Auglaize County in west central Ohio Mercer County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 445 AM EST. * At 325 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Decatur to near Muncie, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawaii County, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Seward, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Seward, eastern Morton, southeastern Kearny, western Finney, Grant, southeastern Stanton, Stevens and Haskell Counties through 1030 PM CST At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ryus around 945 PM CST. Satanta around 950 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alpena; Crawford; Montmorency; Otsego WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Motherlode, Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Winter Weather Returns Today into Saturday .A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through mid- day Saturday. Lowering snow levels this evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills. Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode. * WHEN...10 PM today to 1 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snow levels will be lowering to around 2000 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Kona#Swimming#High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-06 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM AKST SUNDAY FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches on the Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 1 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin this morning and will fall steadily into the evening. The snow will linger at higher elevations as winds shift out of the northwest Saturday night. The Anchorage Bowl can expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation on Saturday.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected tonight through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall will spread into the area this evening, and persist overnight. Snow will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM PST early this morning for portions of Southern California, including Riverside County. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McHenry, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Sioux; Ward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle leading to light ice accumulations. * WHERE...Central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds have decreased this evening and no longer pose a threat tonight. However, for the Warning covering Monday and Tuesday, Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 12:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KENTON, NORTHERN CAMPBELL, NORTHERN BOONE, HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN CLERMONT COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM EST At 328 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Miami Heights, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Norwood, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Wyoming, Cheviot, Villa Hills, Milford, Mount Healthy, Bellevue, Deer Park and Dayton. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 5 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky near mile marker 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:25:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 16:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley STRONG GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON Southeast winds will increase through the Chugach Mountains after midnight through Friday morning. Winds are expected to peak during the morning commute and will begin to diminish Friday afternoon. Turnagain Arm and higher elevations could experience southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph. In the Anchorage Bowl, southeast winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph are possible. Further north, through the Knik River Valley and Palmer, winds may linger through the afternoon with gusts to 45 mph possible. High profile vehicles should use extra caution when traveling the Glenn Highway from Anchorage through Chugiak, as crosswinds could cause hazardous travel, and along the Seward Highway through Turnagain Arm where the winds will be strongest but highly variable in intensity. Those in Anchorage through the Matanuska Valley are encouraged to secure loose items before the winds increase tonight.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Motorists can expect to run into pockets of dense fog across Northeast South Carolina roadways this morning. Visibility will periodically drop to less than 1/2 mile at times. When encountering the fog, motorists are advised to slow down and use their low beam headlights. In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. The fog should dissipate between 8 and 10 am.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appanoose, Lucas, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 17:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Appanoose; Lucas; Wayne The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lucas County in south central Iowa Central Wayne County in south central Iowa West central Appanoose County in south central Iowa * Until 600 PM CST. * At 536 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Corydon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Corydon around 550 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Rathbun Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy