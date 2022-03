It's NFL Combine season, which means it's time to watch some former college kids try to run, lift, jump and catch their way into the hearts of scouts with the hopes of earning the right to have one of the league's 32 teams draft them onto the roster. Among the many events at this football convention that takes place in Indianapolis is the 40-yard dash -- and we saw the second-fastest 40 time in the history of the event in 2022. While far from the greatest indicator of NFL talent, the 40 is at the very least an entertaining spectacle as it showcases elite athletes performing elite athletics.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO