HOQUIAM, Wash. — The 25-year-old victim of a stabbing at a Hoquiam motel on Monday has died from their injuries, according to the Hoquiam Police Department. On Monday, Hoquiam Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department officers responded to a reported stabbing at a motel in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Avenue. The Hoquiam Police Department said an officer responding to the scene saw someone running in an alley near the motel and detained them.

HOQUIAM, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO