Laverne Cox Jokes About ‘Entanglements’ With Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith On Live TV

While interviewing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith at the SAG Awards, Laverne Cox joked about Jada’s infamous ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina — and viewers can’t stop talking about it.

Things briefly got a little uncomfortable during Laverne Cox’s interview with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith on the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards red carpet. After discussing Will’s nominated role in King Richard, Laverne concluded the interview by attempting to joke about “entanglements.” This, of course, was a reference to Jada’s relationship with August Alsina, which she referred to as an “entanglement” during a Red Table Talk interview in July 2020.

“Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us. We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more…entanglements,” Laverne said. Will nervously laughed at the joke, while Jada let out an audible chuckle and said, “No more!” Luckily, the stars seemed to take the joke in stride, but Twitter began blowing up with fans going absolutely wild over the mention by Laverne.

Laverne Cox at the 2022 SAG Awards. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“That was so messed up to say entanglements to Will Smith tonight. Just wrong,” one person tweeted, while another referred to it as “inappropriate AF.” Most people shared memes and GIF with their shocked reactions to the “entanglements” reference, as well.

The joke stemmed from a 2020 revelation about Jada’s previous relationship with August. After August publicly claimed to have had a romance with Jada while she was married to Will, Jada came clean about the nature of the relationship during an interview on Red Table Talk. Jada claimed that she had an “entanglement” with August, and later clarified that it was “relationship.” She said that she and Will were separated at the time of the affair. However, her use of the word “entanglement” went viral at the time, and if Will and Jada thought it was in their past….well, they were clearly wrong!

Meanwhile, in Sept. 2021, Will admitted that Jada was not the only one who had “engaged in other sexual relationships” during their marriage. Although the exact terms of Will and Jada’s relationship are unclear, they’ve both been open about the fact that they do not have a conventional marriage.