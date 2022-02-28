Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.

Will, for his part, wore a classic, sleek suit (which color matched his wife!) with a crisp white button down and black tie. The actor, who is nominated for his role in King Richard, paired the suit with cool, blue-tinted sunglasses and laughed about what went in to his SAG style. “I take a shower and I wear what’s on the bed!” Will joked when speaking with red carpet host Laverne Cox.

In addition to celebrating her husband for his Screen Actors Guild nomination, Jada completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support Will, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Jada glowed as she tossed on a long, sunshine yellow coat over a khaki utility suit with a popped collar. Giving her look a touch of glamour, the Girls Trip star donned a pair of glittering gold boots which matched the delicate chains around her neck. She continued the sparkle with rings, bracelets, and a pair of stylish pearl earrings. Of course, the star went bold with beauty, flaunting smooth, dewy skin along with her closely shaved locks. A rich wine red lip, some blush, and fluttering eyelashes tied the whole look together.

Jada was in fine company for the event, where she posed with son Jaden Smith, 23, and husband Will on the red carpet. The family was dressed to impress, with Oscar-nominee Will rocking a cool red jacket and burgundy turtleneck with smart black slacks and boots. Jaden was dressed for the event, going for bold 90s colors in a pink, yellow, and blue tracksuit. Unfortunately, it looked like chic sibling Willow Smith, 21, had other plans for the evening.