Elkhorn, WI

Elkhorn qualifies team, four individuals for Division 2 state meet

By Gazette staff
 7 days ago

After a one-year absence, the Elkhorn gymnastics team has earned a return to the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet.

The Elks won their state team spot with a runner-up finish in a sectional at Elkhorn on Friday.

The Elks scored 136.325 points, finishing behind champion Mount Horeb’s 143.1 score.

The Division 2 state meet is scheduled for Friday at Wisconsin Rapids High School. Elkhorn took third in the 2020 state meet after finishing fourth in 2018 and 2019.

Elkhorn was led by senior Elizabeth Lockhart, who finished third individually in the all-around (35.425 points), second in vaulting (9.15) and fifth on the uneven bars (8.7). The top five individuals in each sectional event and-all-around qualify for the individual competition. Lockhart also took sixth in floor exercise and 12th on balance beam. She was fifth in vaulting at state last season.

Elkhorn junior Gabby Dixon won on uneven bars (9.175) and added a third-place finish on beam (9.0). She was sixth in all-around.

Also for Elkhorn, sophomore Jenna Heindselman won the floor exercise (9.325) and freshman Kate Krauklis took fifth in vaulting (8.675).

Division 1—Milton/Edgerton’s Ireland Olstad missed out on qualifying for Saturday’s Division 1 state meet, finishing sixth in all-around (35.225) and on the balance beam (9.175) in the Sun Prairie sectional Saturday. She also took seventh on beam and ninth in floor exercise.

Milton, Walworth Big Foot win regional titles

For the first time since 2006, Milton has won a boys basketball regional title. Saturday night, the Red Hawks held off Burlington 53-49 to win the Division 2 regional crown. Second-seeded Milton will meet top-seeded Westosha Central in a sectional semifinal game Thursday at Wilmot High School. Jack Campion paced Milton against the Demons. The...
MILTON, WI
NAHL hockey: Jets sweep Chippewa to extend winning streak to nine games

Cy LeClerc scored 1 minute, 17 seconds into overtime Saturday to give the Janesville Jets a 3-2 victory over the host Chippewa Steel and a sweep of the teams’ weekend home-and-home series. The Jets then rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 overtime win over the St. Cloud Norsemen in an interdivisional game Sunday to extend their winning streak to 10 games. With the three weekend victories, the...
Mukwonago ends Craig's season in regional semifinal game

MUKWONAGO The Janesville Craig boys basketball team had no answer for Joey Jendusa on Friday night. The Mukwonago senior guard scored 35 points to lead his team to a 84-75 win over the Cougars in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game. Sixth-seeded Mukwonago (16-9) plays at fifth-seeded Oak Creek on Saturday. ...
Parker can't solve Case in Division 1 regional title game

RACINE The season ended Saturday night for the Janesville Parker boys basketball team. The speed and athleticism of Racine Case was too much for the Vikings in a 77-53 loss in a Division 1 regional final. Second-seeded Case (20-6) will meet third-seeded Franklin on Thursday in a sectional semifinal. ...
Jets win eighth straight

The Janesville Jets ran their winning streak to eight games Friday night. Alex Thundercloud had a goal and three assists to lead the Jets to an 8-3 win over the Chippewa Steel in an NAHL Midwest Division game at the Janesville Ice Arena. Janesville led 3-1 after two periods but scored five times in the third to pull away. ...
