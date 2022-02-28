Elkhorn qualifies team, four individuals for Division 2 state meet

After a one-year absence, the Elkhorn gymnastics team has earned a return to the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet.

The Elks won their state team spot with a runner-up finish in a sectional at Elkhorn on Friday.

The Elks scored 136.325 points, finishing behind champion Mount Horeb’s 143.1 score.

The Division 2 state meet is scheduled for Friday at Wisconsin Rapids High School. Elkhorn took third in the 2020 state meet after finishing fourth in 2018 and 2019.

Elkhorn was led by senior Elizabeth Lockhart, who finished third individually in the all-around (35.425 points), second in vaulting (9.15) and fifth on the uneven bars (8.7). The top five individuals in each sectional event and-all-around qualify for the individual competition. Lockhart also took sixth in floor exercise and 12th on balance beam. She was fifth in vaulting at state last season.

Elkhorn junior Gabby Dixon won on uneven bars (9.175) and added a third-place finish on beam (9.0). She was sixth in all-around.

Also for Elkhorn, sophomore Jenna Heindselman won the floor exercise (9.325) and freshman Kate Krauklis took fifth in vaulting (8.675).

Division 1—Milton/Edgerton’s Ireland Olstad missed out on qualifying for Saturday’s Division 1 state meet, finishing sixth in all-around (35.225) and on the balance beam (9.175) in the Sun Prairie sectional Saturday. She also took seventh on beam and ninth in floor exercise.