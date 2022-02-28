ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: NC is not immune to far-right politicians

Daily Tar Heel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of far-right politics across the country is hard to ignore. From both the national and state level, we are seeing extreme and pervasive conservative ideas challenge individual rights on every front, from abortion policy to LGBTQ+ protections to economic equality. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is...

Related
Boston Globe

Far-right ties seen in truck convoy heading to Washington

ADELANTO, Calif. — Though it was billed as a grass-roots, nonpartisan event intended to oppose government COVID-19 mandates, a trucker demonstration that left California for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday appeared to be tightly aligned with far-right organizations and activists. Many of those behind the demonstration, which was planned as...
ADELANTO, CA
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
MSNBC

After getting slammed by Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott escalates feud

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent much of the last year insisting that Republicans would not unveil a policy blueprint ahead of the 2022 elections, so as to deny Democrats a target. Sen. Rick Scott — the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — ignored McConnell’s wishes and unveiled a 31-page plan last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Pat Mccrory
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
#Homosexuality#Far Right Politics#Political Polarization#Nc#Lgbtq#First Black#Republican#Christian#Gop#Parkland High School#Alexandria Ocasio Cortez#Black Democrats#Confederate
HuffingtonPost

Suburban Gerrymandering Is Fueling The Republican Party’s Far-Right Radicalization

Two years ago, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw sailed through his first reelection campaign without a problem: The freshman Republican, who in his first term embraced a tough-on-immigration persona and backed then-President Donald Trump’s border wall, ran unopposed in a GOP primary and then waltzed to a 13-point victory that November even in a district Trump barely won.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Term limits reduce Missouri politicians' effectiveness, empowering lobbyists

Three decades ago, Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved eight-year term limits for state legislators in the House and Senate. The idea was that, by shaking loose deeply entrenched incumbents and forcing a regular infusion of fresh blood into the Capitol, Missouri would have a cleaner and more competent government, with less insider influence and corruption.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Some Idaho Democrats Register as Republicans to Combat Far Right

In the deeply red state of Idaho, the Republican primaries generally decide who is going to make it into statewide office. As a result, The Spokesman-Review reports, some Democrats are changing their party registration so they can vote in those primaries and try to swing the election away from more extreme candidates and toward moderates. “We have such a faction of far-right Republicans in both Kootenai County and the state of Idaho,” Laura Tenneson, who made the switch, told the newspaper. “And there’s no way to work against those people without registering as a Republican in the primaries and voting for their opponents.” It’s hard to quantify how many Democrats changing their affiliation had the same motives, but the paper notes that a recent survey revealed 22 percent of Idahoans label themselves liberal, while only 14 percent of the state is registered Democrat.
IDAHO STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Coleman and Carnahan: Missouri state politicians vote to limit voters’ constitutional rights

The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature is on course to make it almost impossible for Missourians to successfully pass ballot referendums to overturn extreme GOP-enacted statutes or to utilize popular ballot initiatives to pass laws directly when the Legislature is complacent and fails to act. In the past several years, citizen ballot...
MISSOURI STATE

