ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, MA

Watch: Shocking video shows truck carrying US Mail plunge into Charles River

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Hundreds of pieces of mail were pulled from the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsqqR_0eQqslzu00
Weston firefighters assisted State Police with rigging the tractor trailer so it could be safely towed up and out of the water on Saturday evening. Weston Fire

Missing some mail?

Weston Fire and State Police dive crews pulled hundreds of packages and pieces of mail out of the Charles River following a tractor-trailer crash Saturday. Investigators are still unsure of the exact cause of the accident.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts tweeted out a video of the accident.

The tractor-trailer was driving on a long ramp near an exit off I-95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike around noon Saturday when it crashed into the river, the Associated Press reported.

The driver was unable to swim, but was able to get out of the truck before it sank. Firefighters, wearing cold water rescue suits, were able to get the driver to shore within 5 minutes, according to a Facebook post made Sunday.

“The exact circumstances leading up to the accident are under investigation by the Mass State Police,” read a portion of the post.

Weston Fire Chief David Soar said in an interview with The Boston Globe that crews saw “hundreds” of mail packages floating in the river.

“While they had the boat in the water, they were scooping up as much mail as they could,” Soar said on Sunday. “We got most of it out of the water. Some of it probably sunk, but they got a lot of mail out of the water.”

Crews were on the scene until around 9 p.m. while dive teams attempted to remove the vehicle from the water.

“It took a long time, because crews tried to get the trailer out so that it wouldn’t break and lose all the mail [while towing it out of the water.] And they did, so they did a really good job,” Soar said. “There was so much mud that the trailer had just kind of suctioned into the ground.”

Soar said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection responded to the crash, but there was no sign of fuel leaking.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the crash with state and local police, according to a statement from officials.

“Great work by all involved!” Weston Fire said in a tweet Sunday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weston, MA
Accidents
Weston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Weston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

A man stabbed at Downtown Crossing station last month has died

The incident happened back on Feb. 7, and an arrest was made the following day. A man who was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station last month has died from his injuries. Jaquan Rowell, 29, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, according to transit police. He was stabbed following a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mail#Traffic Accident#Weston Click#Newtonfiredept#Spampresident#Wbz#Wcvb#7news#Nbc10boston#Boston25#Bostonherald#Liveboston617#State Police Association#The Associated Press#The Mass State Police#The Boston Globe
Boston

Plane makes emergency landing on highway in Greenfield

No one was harmed in the landing. A small plane made an emergency landing on Route 91 in Greenfield late Wednesday afternoon after experiencing mechanical failure, State Police reported. The two occupants of the plane were unharmed, and no cars were hit during the landing. State Police said they assisted...
GREENFIELD, MA
Boston

Maine moose fatally shot after attacking dog sled team

A father and son had to keep the moose at bay as it kicked at their dogs. A Maine father and son shot a moose Tuesday night after it attacked their sled dog team in its kennel, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. According to the Globe, 36-year-old Jonathan Hayes and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston woman, 35, dies after being struck by pickup in Abington

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and called 911. A Boston woman, 35, died after being hit by a pickup truck in Abington Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Marissa Voller, was walking along Route 18 when she was allegedly struck by a pickup truck around 7:07 p.m. She was found in the road by first responders, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.
ABINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Boston

Petition asks UMass Amherst to improve pedestrian safety after campus tragedy

“UMass failed Elena, and her parents deserve justice.”. A petition calling for improved pedestrian safety measures at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is circulating online after a crash killed a student last week. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Elena Lucore was walking on Massachusetts Avenue Feb. 22...
AMHERST, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy