Germany's E.ON rejects halting Nord Stream 1 pipeline - paper

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - E.ON, Europe’s largest operator of energy networks, rejected demands to shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as part of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, the company told Rheinische Post newspaper on Monday.

After the German government put the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on hold last week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday called for shutting down Nord Stream 1, which has transferred Russian gas to Germany since 2011.

Nord Stream is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom, Germany’s oil and gas producer Wintershall DEA, PEG Infrastruktur E.ON , Dutch Gasunie and French Engie.

E.ON, which holds a 15.5% stake in Nord Stream 1, said the project was “completely different from the ongoing discussions about the Nord Stream 2 line”.

“Nord Stream 1 is a permitted and fully operational gas import pipeline,” a spokesperson for the company told the paper, adding that the line’s capacity was fully utilized in the past two years.

Gina Riviezzo
6d ago

Of course they do because invading the Ukraine would have been for NO Reason. Like I’ve said Biden and Germany are in on this so the pipeline, the seaport and Russia+Ukraine (Burisma(Biden)oil) can be in control of E.U.

Topher Morgan
6d ago

So much for that “green” energy. I don’t think any of the politicians and their respective establishment/gov regimes ever had the intent to address proposed climate standards by overhauling energy infrastructure. What they really wanted/want is more cronyism disguised as caring for the planet. They invest in all the companies they intend to protect through regulations and capital handouts. With honest governments not seeking to enrich themselves, this would have been avoided, other nations would not have had to import gas from Russia… Germany needs and wants natural gas, they’ll keep getting it from other countries and Russia until politicians/government are reinvested and see the pr narrative as advantageous.

IN THIS ARTICLE
