Snootie Wild death: Rapper dies from gunshot wound to neck, Texas police confirm

Rapper Snootie Wild died Saturday at a hospital in Texas after police said he was found shot in the neck while next to an SUV in a ditch.

Police said a man identified as LePreston Porter, also known by his stage name Snootie Wild, was found shot last Friday morning in Houston along England Street near Alice.

First responders performed CPR on Porter at the scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, police said the 36-year-old had died from his injuries.

In an update, HPD said a woman reported it was her vehicle that ended up in the ditch on Alice Street. According to HPD, she told officers people stopped to assist her and that's when Porter showed up and pointed a gun at her.

The woman told officers she ran away and then heard a gunshot, HPD said. According to investigators, a neighbor caught the entire incident on camera.

Porter's fiancé, Krystal Meredith, spoke to ABC13 on Sunday and also confirmed he was the one shot at the scene.

Meredith said she met the rapper from Memphis in New Orleans. They had moved to Houston and been living in the city for three years. Meredith told us Porter did not have any enemies so she has no idea who would have shot him.

She said they have a 3-year-old together, but the rapper leaves behind a total of five children.

Porter had performed alongside other artists like Yo Gotti.

If you know any information regarding the deadly shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.