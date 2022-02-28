ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Police End Search After Critical Missing Apolonio Buenrostro Found Safe

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 5 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police confirmed early on February 28 that Apolonio Buenrostro, a reported critical missing person, had been found safe just after midnight.

Officials haven’t said where he was located, but before he was found he had last been seen on Feb. 27 in the 6100 block of Melody Lane.

Apolonio Buenrostro, 79. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Mr. Buenrostro, a Latin man, has gray-hair, brown-eyes, stands at 5’2” and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Police made no mention of his exact physical condition curently, only saying he had “been safely located.”

