Choosing a new phone upgrade is hardly ever simple. In the world of technology there is always something new around the corner, and with Verizon's and AT&T's embrace of a 36-month installment plan the phone you upgrade to will likely be the one you use for the next several years. So, trying to figure out when is the "best time" to upgrade can be tricky.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO