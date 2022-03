ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured. The incident happened at the former Club 318 on the 2100 block of Lee Street. Officers shared that around 11:45 p.m., APD received several calls regarding fights at the event venue followed by calls of shots fired there. When officers arrived on scene, they found three male victims. A 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and died at the scene, while a 16-year-old and 19-year-old both had gunshot wounds to the leg.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO