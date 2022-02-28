ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Long Island man awarded $101million dollar settlement after fall at Jones Beach in 2019 is sued by ex-attorney who claims he's entitled to $5.5M more in fees after already collecting $18M: Client says attorney's 'greed knows no bounds'

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A New York event worker who was awarded a historic multi-million dollar verdict in 2019 after an accident at Jones Beach left him with severe brain injuries years ago is now embroiled in a dispute with his former lawyer over $5.5 million in legal fees.

The amount is on top of the more than $18 million that Long Island man Mark Perez, 38, has already paid attorney Benedict Morelli.

Morelli is now claiming that he is entitled to $5.5 million in legal fees, and filed a lawsuit last month, according to the New York Post.

Perez received a $109 million jury verdict in 2019 after suing Live Nation for an accident that happened in 2013.

In June 2013, a forklift crashed into the structure Perez was working on at the Jones Beach Theater in New York, causing him to fall 10 feet. He suffered skull fractures and traumatic brain injury that required multiple surgeries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJmGf_0eQqrVrN00
Mark Perez, 38, who was awarded a multi-million verdict after an accident at Jones Beach, is being sued by his ex-attorney, Benedict Morelli, who claims he is entitled to $5.5 million in legal fees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oVb5_0eQqrVrN00
Attorney Benedict Morelli said he never agreed to the hourly pay rate and that Perez 'chose to remain silent' about the extra 10 percent fee until the case was closed

Perez and his attorney at the time, Morelli, agreed that Morelli would get one-third of the verdict award money as a contingency fee.

But when the verdict went to appeal, Morelli tried to negotiate an additional 10-percent fee.

Perez, however, sought to pay the lawyer an hourly rate, according to his counterclaims to the suit Morelli filed against him last month.

'I think that lawyers should be paid well for their work, a person like me needs them to fight for them but for Mr. Morelli to take away so much of the settlement, it just seems wrong,' Perez recently wrote to the judge that oversaw his personal injury trial.

Perez never signed an agreement over an additional fee, the Post reported, and Morelli continued working on the case and he was able to get Perez a $55 million settlement.

Out of the settlement total, Perez only received about $28 million.

'[Morelli] continues to insist that he should be paid $5.5 million for the post-trial and appellate work (on top of the $18,333,333.30 that Mr. Perez has already paid in legal fees), demonstrating that Morelli's greed knows no bounds,' Perez's countersuit alleges.

Last week, Morelli asked a judge to throw out his former client's counterclaims, stating he never agreed to the hourly pay rate and that Perez 'chose to remain silent' about the extra 10 percent fee until the case was closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JioJn_0eQqrVrN00
In June 2013, a forklift crashed into the structure Perez was working on at the Jones Beach Theater, causing him to fall 10 feet. He suffered skull fractures that required multiple surgeries

'Mr. Perez accepted the benefits of the firm's work with respect to the appeal, did not terminate the firm, and did not ask the firm to stop working on the matter,' Morelli's lawyers wrote in the Thursday filing. 'He chose to remain silent while the firm completed the appeal and thereby ratified the 10% fee agreement.'

In a letter to the judge, Perez stated, 'I am the one that lives with seizures, surgeries and the constant fear of more medical problems.

'I hope you are able to help me now by deciding what should be done here. Thank you for hearing my trial. I'm looking forward to moving on and putting this last upsetting situation behind me.'

Perez's doctors estimated a 10 percent survival rate when they first treated him, according to the initial lawsuit. Since his recovery, they estimate that Perez will suffer lifelong consequences from his brain injuries.

Aside from physical injuries, Perez has also suffered mental and emotional injuries with the loss of his relationship with his fiancée, his ability to enjoy former hobbies, like snorkeling, and his ability to maintain a normal lifestyle.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Judge warns three brothers they risk blowing ALL their inheritance on legal fees after trio launched FOURTH court war with sister left who was with their late mother's entire £850,000 estate

A judge has warned three brothers that they risk blowing their entire inheritance on lawyers’ fees as the trio launch a fourth court battle against their sister over their late mother’s £850,000 estate. Remo, Nino and David Rea, all in their 50s, have been fighting with their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Chattanooga Daily News

Man cut the faces of a father and his 6-year-old son because he believed they were Chinese and by killing the family he would eliminate the threat of COVID-19; pleads guilty

Prosecutors said the alleged attack came near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials believe that many Asian-Americans were harassed and physically assaulted. The good news is that the victims in the case were able to physically recover from their injuries. The 21-year-old man who reportedly attempted to kill the father and his 6-year-old son is now facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Island Man#The New York Post#Live Nation#The Jones Beach Theater
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Concerned for Her Safety After Second ‘Shocking’ Prison Hanging

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

AOC is 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible': Landlord of Manhattan ad creative, 35, stabbed 40 times by out-on-bail crook slams progressive for claiming NYC crime wave is down to withdrawing child tax credit

The Manhattan landlord of the 35-year-old Asian advertising creative who was knifed to death by a free-on-bail homeless career criminal has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for pinning the crime surge on child tax credits expiring. Brian Chin called the left-wing firebrand 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible' for comments she made the...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

How 2 inmates helped steal millions from CA unemployment, DOJ alleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two state inmates, along with six other defendants, are all facing charges of fraudulently filing over $25 million worth of state unemployment claims, according to the federal Department of Justice. The statement released on Friday details that the group made fraudulent claims to California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) at the height […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Files Papers Demanding Bank Unfreeze Millions in Her Accounts After Financial Adviser Said She’s of ‘Unsound Mind’

Another problem has come up for talk show host Wendy Williams. Already battling several health issues during her hiatus from her self-titled television talk show, Williams finds herself taking on a legal battle against her bank. Reportedly, an attorney representing Williams has filed papers asking a judge to unfreeze bank...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

AOC slams NYPD for arresting 12 shoplifters and claims they're being branded 'monsters' for stealing diapers and baby formula as she blames removal of child tax credits: Crime surges 46.5% in the Big Apple

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at the NYPD and her colleagues in Congress over the arrests of 12 shoplifters for stealing diapers and baby formula in the Bronx, saying the removal of the child tax credit by the federal government was to blame for the crime. The shoplifters stole $1,800 worth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mansionglobal.com

Historic Woolworth Estate on Long Island Sells for $8.25 Million

A more than 16-acre New York estate that once belonged to F.W. Woolworth of the famed five-and-dime store chain has sold for $8.25 million—more than 50% less than its original asking price. Built in 1915, the ornate, 30,000-square-foot mansion in the Long Island city of Glen Cove sold on...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy