Ottawa County, OK

Fairfield Community Holding Fundraiser For 5-Year-Old Accidentally Shot

By McKenzie Gladney
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 7 days ago
A five-year-old Ottawa County boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot.

Now the community is coming together to raise money to help him on his road to recovery.

All fire departments in Ottawa County are coming together to raise money for the Bear family by selling raffle tickets to help little Tucker as he recovers.

"He's one tough little boy, that's for sure," said Benji Bear, Tucker's father.

Tucker's dad describes him as your typical five-year-old with lots of energy.

He likes to play videos games, loves the outdoors and you can never find him too far from his German Shepard, Bella.

Earlier this month Tucker was asleep in his bed when a stray bullet went through the wall of his house and then hit Tucker.

He spent 10 days in the hospital.

"I do feel like it's a miracle that he's still here," said Bear.

Tucker's dad Benji Bear is a member of the Fairland Fire Department and volunteers many hours putting the community first.

Now that community is giving back to help during Tucker's recovery.

Raffle tickets are on sale now for a Yeti cooler, canoe and other gift certificates.

The tickets are being sold at local fire departments and the Downstream Casino.

Benji says its acts of kindness like this that make him so proud to be part of the Fairland community.

"It means the world to us, you don't seem adequate enough to really express how we feel," said Bear.

The drawing for prizes will be on March 25th.

Benji says to the community, the Fire Departments and his church family, thank you.

He says they couldn't have made it without your prayers.

"Only way we survive this is through prayers, through uh, God's comfort and guiding hand through this whole thing," said Bear.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family and can be found here.

Comments / 1

