Who is Ukrainian President Zelenskyy?

By Keleigh Beeson, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine ( NewsNation Now ) — It was an unconventional rise to the political sphere. Prior to his Ukrainian presidency, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had no political experience.

He was, however, a prolific entertainer in both Ukraine and Russia. He portrayed himself as principled and anti-establishment in his TV show “Servant of the People.”

He also lacked a platform as a presidential candidate but embodied a populist approach with an anti-war message. Zelenskyy vowed to reach out to Russia-backed rebels in the east who were fighting Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border

His message of trying to resolve the conflict led to a landslide presidential victory in 2019, in which he won 70% of the vote.

SLIDESHOW: Photos of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    FILE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a talk with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
    In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his phone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    FILE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks under a camouflage net in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
    In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with service members of the country’s armed forces at combat positions in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays a visit to the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, pays a visit to the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, inspects weapons during a visit to Ukrainian coast guards in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

But soon after his win, Zelenskyy became a leader that embraced the old and the new. He looked forward while continuing to acknowledge Ukraine’s historic past. During a speech on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, he vowed to embrace the country’s culture and not allow Russia to own it.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy has demanded greater security from Europe, including full isolation of Russia. He wants oil embargoes, airspace closures and disconnection from the international payment system called SWIFT.

US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT

On Friday, Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital while Zelenskyy grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify.

Amid reports of hundreds of casualties — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there were also growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which U.S. officials have described as Putin’s ultimate objective. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
