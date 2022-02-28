ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. to Be Cleared for On-Court Contact, Eyeing March Return

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bc0S6_0eQqqJPG00

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, setting him up to return for the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Porter has been out for the last three months after undergoing lumbar spine surgery. The operation has allowed the former first-round pick to return to the court and shoot in recent weeks, making on-court contact work the next step in his recovery.

So long as he suffers no setbacks, Porter is poised to make his return in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein told Wojnarowski on Sunday.

Inserting Porter back into lineup could prove to be significant for Denver, who currently sits in sixth in the Western Conference, despite the absences of the forward and point guard Jamal Murray. Nikola Jokic has carried the Nuggets (35–25) with another MVP-caliber season, but would welcome the return of both teammates before the start of the postseason.

Porter, 23, labored during his time on the floor this season prior to the surgery. In nine games, he averaged just 9.9 points before electing to undergo the operation in early November.

Despite his struggles during the early part of the year, Porter was a focal point of Denver’s offense just a season ago. He averaged 19 points on 54% shooting, while shooting a remarkable 44.5% from beyond the arc on 6.3 three-point attempts per game. He finished third in the league’s Most Improved Player voting.

Unfortunately, back issues have sidetracked Porter’s career for the last five years, both in college and in the NBA. This is his third back procedure since November of 2017, when he was in his freshmen year at Missouri.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Espn#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

53K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy