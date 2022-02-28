Cook's Corner: Homemade tortellini in truffle butter sauce

Perfectly cooked carrots with a glazy citrus sauce find a perfect home on pearl couscous. This comforting all-in-one side dish (or light supper for vegetarians) features a great technique for cooking carrots so that they get tender and browned, with just the right texture that is silky but still firm. For a delicious sauce, I add a bright, acidic combination of orange juice, lemon juice and zest, Dijon, and vinegar to the finished sauté and then toss in some very cold butter that melts and give the sauce a creamy consistency with great body. The vegetables and their glazy sauce find a perfect home on a bed of pearl couscous, but they’d be comfortable on a bed of noodles, brown rice, or other grain. A version of this recipe appeared in my cookbook, Simple Green Suppers.

