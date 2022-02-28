ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Analysis: Legislative deadline will whittle list of issues

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5UAT_0eQqofH200

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators completed two big items several weeks ago when they adopted a congressional redistricting plan and enacted a medical marijuana law.

They are about to further trim the list of issues for the 2022 session. Tuesday is the deadline for House and Senate committees to act on general bills and proposed constitutional amendments that already passed the other chamber. There are later deadlines for bills dealing with taxes, bonds and budgets.

Here’s a look at some general bills:

TEACHER SALARIES — The House and Senate have passed separate plans to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House plan would give raises of $4,000 to $6,000. The Senate proposes an average increase of $4,700 over two years. House Bill 530 has been sent to two Senate committees — Education and Appropriations. Senate Bill 2444 has been sent to the equivalent committees in the House.

Senate leader won’t commit to restoring ballot initiative process

RACE AND EDUCATION — Senate Bill 2113 would prohibit schools, community colleges and universities from teaching that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Black senators walked out in protest before the Senate passed the bill because of concerns that the proposal would limit teaching about racism. The bill is in the House Universities and Colleges Committee.

INITIATIVES — House Concurrent Resolution 39 would revive a form of an initiative process by allowing people to collect signatures on petitions to put proposed state laws on the ballot. The state’s old initiative process allowed people to collect signatures to put proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot. The state Supreme Court ruled in May that Mississippi’s former initiative process was out of date because it required people to gather signatures from congressional districts that had not been used in two decades. The resolution has been adopted by the House and sent to the Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee. If both chambers adopt the resolution, the proposed constitutional amendment would go on a statewide ballot for voters to accept or reject.

EQUAL PAY — House Bill 770 and Senate Bill 2451 would require Mississippi employers to pay women and men the same amount of money for the same work. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi is the only state without its own equal pay law. Some advocates of equal pay say the state proposals would not be effective because the bills would not ban prospective employers from asking about applicants’ previous salary history during the hiring process. The two chambers have passed their own bills. The House bill is in the Senate Judiciary A Committee. The Senate bill passed the House after being amended.

Buddy’s Law waits in House committee

POSTPARTUM MEDICAID — Senate Bill 2033 would allow Mississippi’s Medicaid program to cover women for up to 12 months after they give birth, in an effort to reduce the state’s high rate of maternal mortality. The state’s Medicaid program usually allows two months of postpartum coverage. The Mississippi Division of Medicaid temporarily extended postpartum coverage to women who enrolled in the program while pregnant, with no time limit, as a condition of federal COVID-19 relief funding signed in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump. A similar bill passed the state Senate in 2021 but died during final House-Senate negotiations. This year’s bill has passed the Senate and awaits action in the House Medicaid Committee.

COVID VACCINATION EXEMPTION — House Bill 1509 says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It also says private businesses and government entities could not require a COVID-19 vaccination for any employee who has a “sincerely held religious objection.” The bill has passed the House and has been sent to the Senate Rules Committee.

____

Emily Wagster Pettus has covered Mississippi government and politics since 1994. Follow her on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

G. Gilmore ‘Gil’ Martin, ex-prosecutor in Mississippi, dies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — G. Gilmore “Gil” Martin, a longtime prosecutor for Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties in Mississippi, has died. He was 77. Martin, who served as 9th Circuit district attorney for 17 years, died Friday of natural causes at his home, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan confirmed, The Vicksburg Post reported. “Gil Martin […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Effective immediately, masks no longer required inside city buildings per Columbus Mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in city government buildings, per Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. The update comes days after the CDC announced an update to their mask recommendations. The agency now bases their recommendations on the level of community spread of COVID-19. “They feel confident enough in the numbers, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to end of Jackson mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate. However, not everyone is on board with the decision. As the mask mandate is lifted with other COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are able to freely operate in full capacity and during regular hours. Jackson neighbors have mixed opinions about the mayor’s decision. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

NPS Superintendent wins Thad Cochran award

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez National Historical Park (NPS) Superintendent Kathleen Bond was awarded the Thad Cochran Humanities Achievement Award. The Natchez Democrat reported the award is given to a Mississippian who dedicates their efforts to the field of humanities. The award was established in 2009 in honor of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran. According […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors, leaders discuss solutions to crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Jackson, Mississippi having the highest murder rate in the United States, solutions to combat crime have been at the forefront of discussions. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and community leader James Hopkins held rallies in Jackson. Neighbors were invited to discuss their frustrations with what’s happening in the city and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris speaks at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Selma, Ala. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and […]
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Bill#Senate Committees#Ap#House#Colleges Committee#Supreme Court
WJTV 12

GALLERY: Adkins Avenue fire and Bertha Swamp Road fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Sunday morning, The Bertha Swamp Road fire is at 8,000 acres and 10 percent contained. The Adkins Avenue fire remains at 1,400 and 35 percent contained. Bay County officials and firefighters are monitoring the two massive wildfires at the Panama City Mall Command Center. You can see more […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to high gas prices

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices continue to soar across the United States. Mississippians are feeling the jump in their pockets. Love’s Travel Stop in Flowood hit $3.99 for regular gas on Sunday, March 6. The average price per gallon in Mississippi has jumped nearly 40 cents in just the past week. Mississippians said they’re […]
FLOWOOD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WJTV 12

BankPlus apologizes, explains balance glitch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – BankPlus officials explained a Sunday morning glitch after customers reported having a $0 account balance. BankPlus officials said balances were shown incorrectly while performing a system upgrade. The company apologized for the incident in a statement. While there were never any actual issues in our core system with funds in customer […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed by severe storms in Madison County

WINTERSET, IOWA — At least two people were killed when severe weather hit Madison County late Saturday afternoon. Emergency management officials in Madison County confirm that two people were killed when at least one tornado touched down in the area. Authorities have not released the names of those killed by are expecting to release more […]
WINTERSET, IA
WJTV 12

“Women Empowering Women” conference held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community service organization Daughters of Deborah hosted its 18th annual “Women Empowering Women” conference at the Jackson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 5. The goal of the conference was to bring women of all ages together to learn from one another and grow. There were several workshops for different age groups. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi River hits mark barring most nearby construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River hit a mark on Friday that bars most construction work near levees and triggers frequent inspections of those levees. The river edged two-hundredths of an inch (half a millimeter) above the trigger — a depth of 11 feet (3.3 meters) at the gauge near the Corps’ New Orleans […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Bay County Wildfire Updates

This page is no longer being updated. Follow our Bay County Wildfire Sunday Updates page for the latest information 7:00 P.M. UPDATE: Bay County emergency officials have released an updated map including the areas that are under a mandatory evacuation. The areas under mandatory evacuation include: the area between Transmitter Rd. and Star Ave. and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Convoy of truckers arrives in Hagerstown, greeted by supporters

There is heavy to standstill traffic heading west on Route 40 out of Hagerstown. Thru traffic is advised to find an alternate route. HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy that has been traveling across the country from California arrived in Hagerstown on Friday evening. The convoy will be staying in the Hagerstown Speedway for […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WJTV 12

Invasion of Ukraine affecting daily lives of Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected everything from gas prices to grocery prices. Mississippians said they’ve bee feeling the pinch in their pockets for a few weeks. “I can’t afford gas to go back and forth, so I walk and ride a bicycle,” said Chris Odom, who lives in Jackson. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy