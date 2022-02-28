ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFL star cops pile-on for swimming laps in floodwaters 'risking gastro and an antibiotic resistant ear infection' - but is he just having fun?

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

AFL star Mitch Robinson has been ridiculed for risking his health after taking a swim in dirty floodwaters surrounding his home in south-east Queensland.

The Lions midfielder dressed down in budgie smugglers and swimming goggles for a quick dip in his inundated backyard in Brisbane on Sunday.

Footage of the swim was uploaded to his Twitter account and showed the 32-year-old speed through two laps in questionable-looking water.

'Always wanted a lap pool! #brisbaneflood', the caption on his tweet read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yz5V_0eQqoeOJ00
AFL star Mitch Robinson has been ridiculed for risking his health after taking a swim in floodwaters surrounding his home in south-east Queensland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bc9kB_0eQqoeOJ00
Footage of the swim was uploaded to his Twitter account and showed the 32-year-old speed through two laps in questionable-looking water

His attempt at a lighthearted stunt fell flat with some of his followers who warned he risked contracting a severe case of gastritis or an ear infection.

'Last time Brisbane flooded there were official warnings about the water because it was absolutely HEAVING with human waste,' writer Benjamin Law commented.

Another person added: 'Careful swimming in flood waters! Lots of infections you can catch from bugs, sewage and so forth. Had a few friends suffer in hospital from it. Lucky to be alive.'

South-east Queensland is enduring its worst floods since 2011 with more than 49,000 homes left without power.

Worksafe Queensland warns on its website that floodwaters can mix with sewage and provide the perfect breeding ground for dangerous bacteria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PxkS_0eQqoeOJ00
Robinson hit back at the criticism comparing the risk of catching an infection in floodwaters to walking into a cafe 

'Environmental conditions after storms and floods increase the risk for infectious diseases,' its website reads.

NSW Health added: 'Flood waters contaminated with sewage may carry a range of viruses, bacteria and parasites.'

Robinson hit back at the criticism comparing the risk of catching an infection in floodwaters to walking into a cafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2XMq_0eQqoeOJ00
'Grow up Helen,' Robinson wrote. 'Could get sick walking into a cafe, don't know why you'd feel the need to tweet that'

'Grow up Helen,' Robinson wrote. 'Could get sick walking into a cafe, don't know why you'd feel the need to tweet that.'

South-east Queensland is currently enduring its worst flood since 2011 with more than 49,000 homes cut off from power.

The floods were caused by several days of relentless heavy rain and have left several towns inundated and residents stranded.

Residents who live along the Brisbane River have been warned their properties may be at risk as the river was expected to peak at 4m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kiJx_0eQqoeOJ00
Floodwaters have cut off arterial roads in Milton, Brisbane, leaving some residents stranded in their homes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StSPM_0eQqoeOJ00
Boats and other debris have washed up at Milton ferry terminal in Brisbane following heavy rain and widespread floods

Residents in nearby Lismore were forced to flee their homes on Monday as floods overtook the town.

Several residents were seen bundling pets and loved ones onto boats as locals and SES crews helped evacuation efforts.

Richmond Police District warned residents to avoid driving in floodwater and to evacuate as soon as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUfdF_0eQqoeOJ00
 Several residents were seen bundling pets and loved ones onto boats as locals and SES crews helped evacuation efforts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BE00_0eQqoeOJ00
Residents in nearby Lismore were forced to evacuate their homes in boats on Monday as floodwater overtook the town

'Due to heavy flooding the Lismore CBD is inundated with water and is now off limits to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic,' the warning reads.

'Motorists are reminded NOT to drive through flood waters… for the safety of YOU and your FAMILY please evacuate the township now.'

Some 15,000 people have been evacuated from NSW's north coast as the SES remains overwhelmed by calls for help and rescue teams unable to reach some people.

Floodwaters have reached their highest levels in half a century along Wilsons River after reaching 12.26m at 5am - smashing the 12.15m record set in March 1974.

Queensland Flood Warnings as of 11am Monday

Major Flood Warnings

Brisbane River

Bremer River

Warrill Creek

Mary River

Logan River

Albert River

Noosa River

Condamine River

Balonne River

Eyre Creek

Minor Flood Warnings

Lockyer Creek

Laidley Creek

Maroochy River

Mooloolah River

Coochin Creek

Myall Creek

Charleys Creek

Georgina River

Stanley River

Dawson River

Moderate Flood Warnings

Barker Creek

Barambah Creeks

Lower Burnett River

Auburn River

Macintyre River

Weir River

Moonie River

Paroo River

Upper Brisbane River

Nerang River

Coomera River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers Catchments

Source: BoM

