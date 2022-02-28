AFL star cops pile-on for swimming laps in floodwaters 'risking gastro and an antibiotic resistant ear infection' - but is he just having fun?

AFL star Mitch Robinson has been ridiculed for risking his health after taking a swim in dirty floodwaters surrounding his home in south-east Queensland.

The Lions midfielder dressed down in budgie smugglers and swimming goggles for a quick dip in his inundated backyard in Brisbane on Sunday.

Footage of the swim was uploaded to his Twitter account and showed the 32-year-old speed through two laps in questionable-looking water.

'Always wanted a lap pool! #brisbaneflood', the caption on his tweet read.

His attempt at a lighthearted stunt fell flat with some of his followers who warned he risked contracting a severe case of gastritis or an ear infection.

'Last time Brisbane flooded there were official warnings about the water because it was absolutely HEAVING with human waste,' writer Benjamin Law commented.

Another person added: 'Careful swimming in flood waters! Lots of infections you can catch from bugs, sewage and so forth. Had a few friends suffer in hospital from it. Lucky to be alive.'

South-east Queensland is enduring its worst floods since 2011 with more than 49,000 homes left without power.

Worksafe Queensland warns on its website that floodwaters can mix with sewage and provide the perfect breeding ground for dangerous bacteria.

'Environmental conditions after storms and floods increase the risk for infectious diseases,' its website reads.

NSW Health added: 'Flood waters contaminated with sewage may carry a range of viruses, bacteria and parasites.'

Robinson hit back at the criticism comparing the risk of catching an infection in floodwaters to walking into a cafe.

'Grow up Helen,' Robinson wrote. 'Could get sick walking into a cafe, don't know why you'd feel the need to tweet that'

'Grow up Helen,' Robinson wrote. 'Could get sick walking into a cafe, don't know why you'd feel the need to tweet that.'

The floods were caused by several days of relentless heavy rain and have left several towns inundated and residents stranded.

Residents who live along the Brisbane River have been warned their properties may be at risk as the river was expected to peak at 4m.

Residents in nearby Lismore were forced to flee their homes on Monday as floods overtook the town.

Several residents were seen bundling pets and loved ones onto boats as locals and SES crews helped evacuation efforts.

Richmond Police District warned residents to avoid driving in floodwater and to evacuate as soon as possible.

'Due to heavy flooding the Lismore CBD is inundated with water and is now off limits to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic,' the warning reads.

'Motorists are reminded NOT to drive through flood waters… for the safety of YOU and your FAMILY please evacuate the township now.'

Some 15,000 people have been evacuated from NSW's north coast as the SES remains overwhelmed by calls for help and rescue teams unable to reach some people.

Floodwaters have reached their highest levels in half a century along Wilsons River after reaching 12.26m at 5am - smashing the 12.15m record set in March 1974.

