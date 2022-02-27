Former Georgia golfer Sepp Straka secures first win on PGA Tour at The Honda Classic

Former Georgia golfer is the latest Dawg to win on the PGA Tour with his first ever victory this weekend at The Honda Classic.

Straka is the first ever Austrian to win on Tour and the 14th Bulldog to finish on top.

Straka finished 10-under-par in the event, one stroke better than runner-up Shane Lowry.

Straka turned pro in 2016 as the first ever Austrian golfer to earn his PGA Tour card after four years at Georgia.

He won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 and has started to contend on the PGA Tour this past season.

Straka finished 28th at last year’s U.S. Open and finished 10th in the Olympics in the summer.

Georgia golf continues to roll out winners on Tour.