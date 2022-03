UCSB (6-4) tied it with a long ball in the fourth, but Cowley put Oregon back on top in the fifth and Anthony Hall hit an RBI single to make it 4-2 after six. The Gauchos hit a solo homer in the seventh and got the tying run aboard but Isaac Ayon (three runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk) closed out his seven-inning performance for the win.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO