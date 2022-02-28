ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland shows off his playful side as he leaves the 'first' comment on girlfriend Zendaya's Instagram post

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 7 days ago

Tom Holland showed off his playful side as he left a comment on a post that was shared to Zendaya's Instagram account on Sunday.

The 25-year-old actor's girlfriend, also 25, posted a snap of herself showing off her outfit for last night's NAACP Image Awards, and several of her friends left notes in the comments section.

The Uncharted star also left a note for his partner that simply read 'first,' implying that he kept a close eye on her account.

Holland and Zendaya initially met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which they portrayed its two leads.

The two developed a close friendship while working on the feature and spent much time together while promoting the film.

Although rumors of a romance began to emerge about the pair, the actress told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that she and her now-boyfriend had anticipated the attention.

'It happens all the time, and of course we expected it. I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PccuO_0eQqnTfP00
Playing around: The Uncharted star also left a note for his partner that simply read 'first,' implying that he kept a close eye on her account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Otf5g_0eQqnTfP00
Starting off strong: Holland and Zendaya initially met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which they portrayed its two leads; they are seen in 2021

Zendaya was also rumored to have been involved with her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi, although they never confirmed that they were dating.

The actress and Holland gradually became more comfortable with making public statements about their friendship, and they often left comments for each other on their respective social media posts.

They remained private about their relationship for the next few years before Page Six published photos of them making out during a car ride last July.

The happy couple made several jokes and were seen having a conversation before they locked lips while waiting at a red light in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvFmw_0eQqnTfP00
Sealed with a kiss: They remained private about their relationship for the next few years before Page Six published photos of them making out during a car ride last July; they are seen in 2016

Holland later referred to Zendaya as 'my MJ' in a post that was shared to his Instagram account last September.

The performer spoke about the publication of the photos during an interview with GQ, where he expressed that he and his girlfriend wished that they would be able to keep their love lives private.

'One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIncc_0eQqnTfP00
Affectionate: Holland later referred to Zendaya as 'my MJ' in a post that was shared to his Instagram account last September; they are seen in 2021

Holland also expressed that he preferred to keep his personal affairs away from the public eye.

'I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,' he said.

Although the actor was happy to be able to spend time with Zendaya, he expressed that he was not pleased about the publication of the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seRuJ_0eQqnTfP00
Private: Holland also expressed that he preferred to keep his personal affairs away from the public eye; he is seen with Zendaya in 2021

'We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to,' he said.

The actress also spoke about the publication during the interview and noted that they would like to keep their personal lives more private in the future.

'The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHxFj_0eQqnTfP00
Speaking her mind: The actress also spoke about the publication during the interview and noted that they would like to keep their personal lives more private in the future

#Friendship#The Uncharted Star#Instagram A#Entertainment Tonight
