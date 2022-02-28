ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West posts a mysterious blue photo with Elon Musk... after the SpaceX CEO attended the rapper's latest Donda 2 album release party

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Kanye West took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of himself spending time with his longtime friend Elon Musk.

In the snap - which has a mysterious blue tint - shared with his 14.9M followers the rapper, 44, is seen laying next to the SpaceX CEO, 50, on the ground.

'YE [globe emoji] ELON [rocket emoji],' the DONDA hitmaker captioned the enigmatic shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO96z_0eQqnKy600
Friends: Kanye West, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a mysterious blue-tinted photo of himself with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 50

The Tesla CEO was also seen attending West's Donda 2 album release party last Tuesday, which took place at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Other celebrities at the event included Diddy, DJ Khaled, Pusha T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Alicia Keys, and Marilyn Manson.

The two moguls have been friends for a number of years, and Musk even encouraged West to run for president in 2020.

Ye - who's currently going through a fraught divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41 - also visited Space X headquarters in November of 2021, where he received a private tour from Musk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsJrW_0eQqnKy600
Showing support: The Tesla CEO most recently attended West's Donda 2 album release party last Tuesday, which took place at LoanDepot Park in Miami

The hip-hop trailblazer also shared of photo of the two in July of 2020, as they stood next to each other inside of what appeared to be Musk's home.

The Yeezy founder was seen sporting a bright orange jacket on top of a cammo shirt, and matched with Elon who sported a black t-shirt with an orange fruit graphic.

'When you go to your boy’s house and you're both wearing orange,' West wrote on Twitter, followed by the orange emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAS5y_0eQqnKy600
Longtime friends: The two moguls have been friends for a number of years, and Ye even visited Space X headquarters in November of 2021, where he received a private tour from Musk

Musk paid homage to Kanye by wearing a pair of Yeezy 500 High Slate sneakers from West's Adidas Yeezy line.

In 2015 Musk also praised Ye in an article for Time 100, writing, 'Kanye's belief in himself and his incredible tenacity – he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut – got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose.'

He also praised Ye's confidence, writing, 'The dude doesn’t believe in false modesty, and he shouldn’t.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esKqR_0eQqnKy600
Matching: The hip-hop trailblazer also shared of photo of the two in July of 2020, as they stood next to each other inside of what appeared to be Musk's home

shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
