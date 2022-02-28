ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Lunar New Year Parade 2022

By ALEXA STEGMULLER, LAUREN BOCALAN, ALICE MORENO
 7 days ago
The 24th annual Lunar New Year Parade kicked off on Feb. 20, featuring larger-than-life floats and vibrantly colored dragons which paraded down the narrow streets of Chinatown. This year, hundreds...

