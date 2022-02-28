ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fedun nets OT winner in milestone game

Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Skating in his 400th AHL game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins captain Taylor Fedun scored the overtime game-winner for a 4-3 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-21-2-4) saw a two-goal lead dwindle away in the third period, but the team refused to quit. The Penguins tied the game with 72 seconds left in regulation to force OT, setting the stage for Fedun to step into the spotlight on his milestone night.

The Penguins started strong, killing an early penalty and scoring the game’s first goal within the first four minutes of the contest. Radim Zohorna slammed home a rebound at 3:27 of the opening frame.

Buoyed by another successful P.K., Wilkes-Barre/Scranton extended its lead to 2-0 at 12:29 of the second stanza. Once again, it was the Penguins burying a rebound at the Crunch net, but this time, Drew O’Connor did the honors.

Syracuse came out with a purpose at the start of the third period, stringing together a series of passes that culminated in a Gage Goncalves goal 49 seconds into the frame. Gabriel Fortier tipped in a tying goal for Syracuse fewer than five minutes later.

The Crunch seized its first lead of the day, 3-2, when Remi Elie scored off the rush with 7:45 remining in the third period.

Down by one and felling urgency to tie the game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled its goalie for an extra attacker while on a late-regulation power play. During that six-on-four man advantage, Valtteri Puustinen scored to knot things up at 3-3.

Fedun then pounded a loose puck to the back of Syracuse’s net three minutes into the overtime period, securing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton seven of a possible eight standings points for the week.

Alex D’Orio denied 24 shots while earning the overtime win for the Penguins, while Hugo Alnefelt turned away 36 shots in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is Friday, Mar. 4, the first tilt of a back-to-back set against the Bridgeport Islanders at Webster Bank Arena. Game time for the Penguins and Islanders is 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins’ next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 9 when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-0-0 this season against Cleveland and has never lost on home ice to the Monsters (5-0-0-0). Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins’ remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Schmaltz gets 2 goals and 5 assists, Coyotes beat Ottawa 8-5

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 Saturday. Schmaltz helped set up four straight goals in the third period after the Coyotes fell behind....
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Stars' Jason Robertson caps hat trick with OT winner

2022-03-05 07:38:38 GMT+00:00 - Jason Robertson capped his first NHL hat trick with 30 seconds remaining in overtime and the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Friday night for their third win in a row. Picking the puck up off the far boards, Robertson skated in alone and...
NHL
Times Leader

Robertson gets another hat trick to lead Stars past Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jason Robertson had his second hat trick of the weekend and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday. Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. He’s the first NHL player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Washington’s Alex Ovechkin in January 2020.
NHL
Times Leader

Penguins rally, but fall in overtime

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored a buzzer-beater to force overtime, but ultimately fell by a 5-4 score to the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-23-3-4) smothered Providence in the final frame of regulation, with its efforts...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Fedun
Person
Radim Zohorna
Person
Remi Elie
WHIO Dayton

NHL unveiling new logo for Stanley Cup playoffs and Final

The NHL on Monday is unveiling a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and Final that replaces the one used for the last 13 years. League officials say the process of designing the new logo and word mark began more than two years ago, before the start of the pandemic. It'll debut in earnest when the playoffs start in early May.
NHL
Times Leader

Car crash claims former Redeemer standout Monica Wignot

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Monica Wignot, a multi-sport star at Holy Redeemer High School, died from injuries sustained in a car crash on March 4 in Pittsburgh, according to a press release from the University of Pittsburgh where Wignot played collegiately. “Monica Wignot represented the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113

DALLAS (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Islanders#Ahl#The Syracuse Crunch#Syracuse#Wilkes Barre Scranton
theScore

Sharks' Boughner: 'Disastrous blown call' on Ducks' OT winner

San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner wasn't happy after Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell scored in what the bench boss deemed questionable fashion to win Sunday's game in overtime. Early in the extra frame, Rakell came off the bench while teammate Adam Henrique was still leaving the ice. The...
NHL
NHL

Hamilton's OT Winner Lifts Devils Over Blues | GAME STORY

Devils hold off a St. Louis third-period comeback to pull off the Sunday afternoon victory. Dougie Hamilton's overtime winner lifted the Devils to a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center. Hamilton tallied at 1:12 of the extra frame. New Jersey also received goals...
NHL
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy