ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB lockout talks recess, will resume Monday; deadline nears

Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and owners recessed their talks until Monday, the day Major League Baseball had set as a deadline to salvage March 31 openers.

The sides held a series of short and more frequent meetings that management considered productive. The talks stretched into Sunday night and are set to resume at 10 a.m.

MLB said that by the end of Monday’s session — whenever it finishes — either there will be a deal or the league will begin to cancel regular-season games. MLB had said that was the latest an agreement could be reached to allow enough training time to start the season as scheduled and play 162 games.

Teams and owners narrowed some differences Friday and Saturday. Entering the 88th day of the work stoppage they were still far apart on big issues that include luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and minimum salaries.

Some of those issues were in play during negotiations in which management wants the union’s agreement to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 14, two more than players have thus far been willing to accept.

Between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem made four walks from the offices in the main part of Roger Dean Stadium to the area where players caucus in the Cardinals clubhouse building beyond the right-field wall.

Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Marcus Semien attended the talks, a smaller group than in recent days, along with union head Tony Clark and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. Scherzer, who lives nearby, left in late afternoon but may return.

MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword, senior vice president Patrick Houlihan and vice president Reed MacPhail also met with the union, a trio of the officials familiar with the many of the details of the intricate collective bargaining agreement. The expired contract numbered 359 pages plus separate deals covering benefits, joint drug rules and dealing with domestic violence allegations.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage started Dec. 2. Spring training games were to have begun Saturday and have been canceled through March 7.

MLB began the day offering to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says tend to act like a salary cap.

Players had asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.

The union wanted to expand the players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three to the top 35%, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.

The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool to have $115 million distributed to 150 players and management proposed $20 million be split among 30.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

MLB, players meet for 1st time since openers canceled

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players resumed negotiations and met for over 1 1/2 hours Sunday, five days after Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled opening day on March 31. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword arrived at the midtown Manhattan office...
MLB
KREX

Colorado Mesa pounds Adams State, 20-8

Mavericks score 16 unanswered runs After being down 8-4, the Mavericks scored 1 in the 5th, 1 in the 6th, 6 in the 7th, and 8 in the 8th inning. They finished with 20 hits. Robert Sharrar hit a grand slam in the 8th inning. the Mavericks sweep the 5 game series with Adams State […]
BASEBALL
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Baseball must survive

WILKES-BARRE — Soon the grass will be green, blossoms will be on the trees, Flowers will sprout from the ground, birds will be chirping, clocks will be turned ahead and taxes will be due. Yes, spring will be sprung, the grass will rise, and I will wonder where baseball...
PLYMOUTH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Recessed#Ap#Major League Baseball#Cardinals
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
Times Leader

David Jolley: Sports can provide diversion when we need it most

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Something happened last week that hadn’t been accomplished in a long time. Daniil Medvedev became the number one ranked men’s tennis player in the world, marking the first time in a little over 18 years that a player other than Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray attained the top ranking.
MLB
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

In Wizards debut, Porzingis keys 133-123 win over Pacers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis finally made his debut for the Washington Wizards — and didn’t need much time to make a big impact. Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington, and the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-123 on Sunday night. Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards from Dallas in a trade nearly a month ago.
NBA
Times Leader

EXPLAINER: Why WNBA players go overseas to play in offseason

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Russia has been a popular destination for WNBA players like Brittney Griner over the past two decades because of the money they can make playing there in the winter. With top players earning more than $1 million — nearly quadruple what...
BASKETBALL
Times Leader

Duke’s Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke had just ended in an unexpected defeat to the Blue Devils’ fiercest rival. The time had come for the school to hold its postgame on-court ceremony in Krzyzewski’s honor. Only, the retiring Hall of Famer...
NFL
Times Leader

First-year Charlotte FC sets MLS crowd record in home debut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC made a record-breaking home debut Saturday night, setting a Major League Soccer attendance mark of 74,479 against the LA Galaxy. Fans dressed in the team’s light, blue colors and wearing FC Charlotte scarves celebrated the team’s first game at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers since 1996.
MLS
Times Leader

Schmaltz gets 2 goals and 5 assists, Coyotes beat Ottawa 8-5

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 Saturday. Schmaltz helped set up four straight goals in the third period after the Coyotes fell behind....
NHL
Times Leader

James scores 56 points, Lakers beat Warriors to end skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 56 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 124-116 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak. James had his third-most points in a regular season game, finishing with at least 50 for the 13th...
NBA
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy