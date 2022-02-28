Steel City Capital Investments - Carvana: Successfully Scaling

The end of the Covid-19 pandemic gives the education and manufacturing markets a favorable growth outlook. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) is an American conglomerate with diversified interests. The company is headquartered in Virginia, and though they have various market interests, their flagship brand is in educational services, most notably Kaplan. The company also sold its services to students, helping them with educational assets like test preparation and certifications. Kaplan was sold in 1984 to the Washington Post Company, which Graham Holdings Company owned. In 2016 Graham launched another educational service called Cybervista, which provides training and education in the cybersecurity field. In 2018 Graham sold Kaplan University, the online university part of Kaplan, to Purdue University in a deal that saw Graham entitled to lifetime royalties of 12.5%. Despite its origins in the education field, Graham Holdings Company has expanded its empire to include many other businesses ranging from manufacturing to healthcare, restaurants, automotive, and even media.
Comments / 0