Steel City Capital Investments - Carvana: Successfully Scaling

The declining loan trend will most likely reverse this year due to economic factors and the anticipated reduction in prepayments and PPP forgiveness. Earnings of First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) will likely remain almost flat this year compared to last year. Improvement in the Puerto Rican economy will likely finally turn around the declining loan trend this year. Further, the rising interest-rate environment will help boost revenues. On the other hand, a higher provision expense will likely cancel out the benefit of higher revenues. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share in 2022, almost unchanged from the earnings for 2021. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm upgrading First BanCorp to a buy rating.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO