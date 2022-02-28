ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steel City Capital Investments - Carvana: Successfully Scaling

 7 days ago
Carvana is a company of which I have been critical for some time. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Carvana (CVNA) is a company of which I have been critical for some time. From the bulls, there’s been a lot of slobbering over things like customer experience (if...

