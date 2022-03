I took a trip up to Watervliet to visit my former college roommate and his girlfriend, and they said that I had to try Ted's Fish Fry, which was only a couple blocks from their place. They said it was to die for, and boy, were they not kidding. My buddy recommended getting the fish fry with onion rings. On top of that, I got an order of crab cakes. It was so delectable! The fish fry was tasty with the right amount of lemon juice and tartar sauce, and the crab cakes were huge! Needless to say, I walked out of their stuffed! Honestly, if there was a Ted's in Poughkeepsie, it would easily be on this list.

