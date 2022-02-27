ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

View Of The First Egg In The U.S. Steel Bald Eagle Nest

Cover picture for the articleWEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The Hays Bald Eagles aren’t the only ones in Pittsburgh on egg-watch!. An egg...

OCRegister

Big Bear bald eagle hatches; first feeding in snow caught on camera

The Big Bear bald eagle social media stars have welcomed their first successful hatchling since 2019 just before a snowstorm. The chick could be seen “pipping,” or starting to break it’s shell, in a live video feed on Wednesday, March 2, and by Thursday afternoon a tiny ball of pink skin and tufts of fuzz was visible under an attentive father.
BIG BEAR, CA
9News

Watch 2 bald eagles tend to nest on snowy California day

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A pair of bald eagles is tending their nest with a pair of eggs again this year near Big Bear Lake in the mountains of southern California. Streaming video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley shows both the female eagle, named Jackie, returning to the nest on a snowy morning to take over nesting duties from the larger male named Shadow.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Bald eagle lays two eggs in Washington's National Arboretum

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The drought for celebrity bald eagle couple Lotus and Mr. P is officially over as the Washington pair is expecting. The bald eagles known as "Lady of the U.S." and "Mr. President" - or Lotus and Mr. P for short - made eagle-watching news over the last week when she laid two eggs in their nest in the National Arboretum in the nation's capital.
ANIMALS
Columbian

50% of bald eagles have lead poisoning

WASHINGTON — America’s national bird is more beleaguered than previously believed, with nearly half of bald eagles tested across the U.S. showing signs of chronic lead exposure, according to a study published Thursday. While the bald eagle population has rebounded from the brink of extinction since the U.S....
ANIMALS
Washingtonian.com

DC’s Messy Bald Eagle Family Is Expecting

It’s been several long years since DC’s celebrity bald eagles laid eggs. That finally changed late last week. Any new eaglets that arrive will follow some reality-show-worthy events in the nest at the US National Arboretum. (DC eagles are notorious for drama.) As Valentine’s Day 2021 approached, the eagles, Mr. President and the First Lady, had spent seven years together. But First Lady left on the holiday for romance, just as a younger eagle came to town—Lotus, aka Lady of the United States. Lotus swooped in, claiming broken-hearted Mr. President as her sweetheart and making herself at home. Less than 24 hours after the departure of his longtime ex-lover, Mr. President was seen cuddling and intimately sharing food with the new talent. Now that’s a quick turnaround!
ANIMALS
100.7 WITL

Bald Eagle Dies at John Ball Zoo

A sad note from the John Ball Zoo. One of their bald eagles died on Saturday. Bea, the Eagle, had been at the zoo since being rescued in 2017 by Wings of Wonder Raptor Rehabilitators after she was found injured in Bruce Crossing in the western part of the UP, close to Lake Superior and Wisconsin.
EAGLE, MI
Denver Post

Famous Standley Lake bald eagle couple appears to be tending to a new egg

Colorado’s most famous bald eagle, the Standley Lake female known as F420, is believed to have laid an egg over the weekend. F420 and her mate, known as Dad, garnered a huge following two years ago — aided by live streaming coverage from the City of Westminster’s Standley Lake Eagle Cam — after F420 ran off Dad’s former mate and took over the nest. After some initial reluctance, Dad took up with F420 and she laid an egg last year. One eaglet hatched but was killed when the branch on which the nest was built collapsed. The eaglet could not yet fly and was killed in the fall.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Gresham Outlook

Bald eagles soar over East County

Oregon nesting population grows as national bird continues to thrive after being endangered. In the past month, the most famous bird in the United States has been spotted soaring in East Multnomah County skies, delighting wildlife officials while continuing to punctuate one of the greatest conservation success stories. Bald eagles have almost become a common sight above Gresham, Troutdale and the surrounding natural areas. In the first two months of the new year, residents have spotted the national bird soaring over Gresham Butte and the Forest Lawn Cemetery to the south of downtown. Folks also have reported several sightings...
GRESHAM, OR
CBS Sacramento

Conservationists Work To Protect Group Of Bald Eagles Nesting Near Lake Natoma

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Curiosity is endangering a group of bald eagles near Lake Natoma, conservationists say. Getting the perfect shot while preserving the future of the bald eagle. It’s a careful balance that has prompted a response from wildlife enthusiasts who have swooped in to help the protected species. “This was just a couple days ago,” said Mark Spicer as he showed us some of the images he has captured over the years. Spicer’s passion for photographing eagles has reached new heights. “These eagles have captured my attention more than anything else,” he said. He shot many photos of two nesting bald eagles along a...
ORANGEVALE, CA
WIBW

Bald eagle rescued in Bonner Springs passes away

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A bald eagle that was rescued in Bonner Springs this week has passed away. The eagle was found injured in the woods and Operation Wildlife was able to assist it. However, on Saturday, the Bonner Springs Police Department said the eagle passed away due to...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS

