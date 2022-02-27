View Of The First Egg In The U.S. Steel Bald Eagle Nest

It’s been several long years since DC’s celebrity bald eagles laid eggs. That finally changed late last week. Any new eaglets that arrive will follow some reality-show-worthy events in the nest at the US National Arboretum. (DC eagles are notorious for drama.) As Valentine’s Day 2021 approached, the eagles, Mr. President and the First Lady, had spent seven years together. But First Lady left on the holiday for romance, just as a younger eagle came to town—Lotus, aka Lady of the United States. Lotus swooped in, claiming broken-hearted Mr. President as her sweetheart and making herself at home. Less than 24 hours after the departure of his longtime ex-lover, Mr. President was seen cuddling and intimately sharing food with the new talent. Now that’s a quick turnaround!

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO