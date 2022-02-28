Suffolk police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of downtown Suffolk.

According to city officials, the robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Corner Mart in the 800 block of W. Constance Road. Police say the suspect entered the store wearing a mask and pulled out a handgun to demand money.

They left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

There were no injuries reported.

On Monday, police released several photos of the person suspected in the robbery.

Suspect in Feb. 27, 2022 Corner Mart robbery. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

