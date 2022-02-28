ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gmtr9_0eQqlg7Y00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of downtown Suffolk.

According to city officials, the robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Corner Mart in the 800 block of W. Constance Road. Police say the suspect entered the store wearing a mask and pulled out a handgun to demand money.

They left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

There were no injuries reported.

On Monday, police released several photos of the person suspected in the robbery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaPZS_0eQqlg7Y00
    Suspect in Feb. 27, 2022 Corner Mart robbery. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MahbY_0eQqlg7Y00
    Suspect in Feb. 27, 2022 Corner Mart robbery. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paKzO_0eQqlg7Y00
    Suspect in Feb. 27, 2022 Corner Mart robbery. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R018m_0eQqlg7Y00
    Suspect in Feb. 27, 2022 Corner Mart robbery. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpnbC_0eQqlg7Y00
    Suspect in Feb. 27, 2022 Corner Mart robbery. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

