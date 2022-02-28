Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 12:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KENTON, NORTHERN CAMPBELL, NORTHERN BOONE, HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN CLERMONT COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM EST At 328 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Miami Heights, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Norwood, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Wyoming, Cheviot, Villa Hills, Milford, Mount Healthy, Bellevue, Deer Park and Dayton. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 5 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky near mile marker 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
