Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the interior Coastal Bend, and over portions of the Victoria Crossroads, Brush Country, and Rio Grande Plains. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of around 1/4 mile, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Effective: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Seward, eastern Morton, southeastern Kearny, western Finney, Grant, southeastern Stanton, Stevens and Haskell Counties through 1030 PM CST At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ryus around 945 PM CST. Satanta around 950 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-05 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern and east central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque; Jones A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUBUQUE...NORTHERN JONES...SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES At 742 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Langworthy, or 8 miles north of Anamosa, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Anamosa, Monticello, Springville, Hopkinton, Bertram, Martelle, Whittier, Langworthy, Stone City, Viola, Matsell Bridge Natural Area, Jones County Fairgrounds, Pictured Rocks Wildlife Area, Wapsipinicon State Park, Camp Courageous, Scotch Grove, Paralta, Temple Hill and Monticello Municipal Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EST FOR SHELBY...DARKE...AUGLAIZE...MERCER AND NORTHERN MIAMI COUNTIES At 402 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Spencerville to 8 miles south of Union City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-02 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon A Light Wintry Mix Expected This Morning Through 8 AM, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain will move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. This wintry mix may cause some patchy icing on untreated roads. If driving, be ready for slippery conditions. Know before you go!
Effective: 2022-03-05 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-06 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM AKST SUNDAY FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches on the Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 1 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin this morning and will fall steadily into the evening. The snow will linger at higher elevations as winds shift out of the northwest Saturday night. The Anchorage Bowl can expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation on Saturday.
Effective: 2022-03-05 23:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell Slippery Spots Possible On Roads Early This Morning Spotty light freezing rain will move through the area early this morning. With temperatures dropping below freezing and brisk northwest winds, some icy patches may develop on untreated roads. Also, residual moisture on roads will freeze and may create some slippery stretches. If traveling overnight, remain alert and slow down on roads that look wet, as they may in fact be icy.
Effective: 2022-03-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-03-05 21:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Knox County in west central Illinois * Until 1000 PM CST. * At 917 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Abingdon, or 7 miles southeast of Monmouth, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Galesburg and Knoxville around 930 PM CST. Wataga around 935 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Oneida, Altona and Victoria. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-07 16:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cape Girardeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Union and northeastern Cape Girardeau Counties through 400 PM CST At 333 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ware to near Jackson. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Anna and Jonesboro around 340 PM CST. Cobden around 345 PM CST. Ware around 350 PM CST. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 98 and 116. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-02-28 03:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon .Slow moving front will bring steady rain to the coastal areas, as well as the Willapa Hills and Coast Range of far northwest Oregon. Rainfall of 2 to 5 inches can be expected across this region, with many rivers on the rise today into Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alpena; Crawford; Montmorency; Otsego WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-06 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Marion; Newton; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Newton County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Marion County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Boone County in north central Arkansas * Until 1015 PM CST. * At 929 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jasper, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jasper... Western Grove Dugger... Piercetown Carver... Pruitt Crawford... Point Peter Everton... Pindall Bass... Wayton Yardelle... Vendor Parthenon... Gum Springs in Newton County Mt Judea... Eros Hasty... Woolum Recreation Area TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
Effective: 2022-03-07 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Ogle; Winnebago WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of one inch per hour are possible between midnight and 3 AM.
Effective: 2022-02-27 23:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds have decreased this evening and no longer pose a threat tonight. However, for the Warning covering Monday and Tuesday, Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-03 16:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley STRONG GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON Southeast winds will increase through the Chugach Mountains after midnight through Friday morning. Winds are expected to peak during the morning commute and will begin to diminish Friday afternoon. Turnagain Arm and higher elevations could experience southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph. In the Anchorage Bowl, southeast winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph are possible. Further north, through the Knik River Valley and Palmer, winds may linger through the afternoon with gusts to 45 mph possible. High profile vehicles should use extra caution when traveling the Glenn Highway from Anchorage through Chugiak, as crosswinds could cause hazardous travel, and along the Seward Highway through Turnagain Arm where the winds will be strongest but highly variable in intensity. Those in Anchorage through the Matanuska Valley are encouraged to secure loose items before the winds increase tonight.
Effective: 2022-03-06 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down numerous trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
