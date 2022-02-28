Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 21:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Knox County in west central Illinois * Until 1000 PM CST. * At 917 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Abingdon, or 7 miles southeast of Monmouth, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Galesburg and Knoxville around 930 PM CST. Wataga around 935 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Oneida, Altona and Victoria. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO