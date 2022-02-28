ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Rudd's wife Therese Rein is ruthlessly mocked for attacking a JOKE Scott Morrison Twitter account - as rumours swirl ex-PM has been plotting a political comeback

By Kevin Airs
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Therese Rein has been ridiculed for attacking a parody Twitter account of Scott Morrison as it's revealed her ex-PM husband Kevin Rudd has been considering a political comeback.

Mr Rudd's political career effectively ended in 2013 when he lost the Federal election to Tony Abbott just weeks after he staged a coup against the then-PM Julia Gillard.

But it's been revealed that Mr Rudd has now been actively campaigning in the Queensland seat of Fairfax with a view to making a return to Canberra.

However, the campaign was brought to a halt by Labor powerbrokers who did not want it creating a sideshow at the upcoming election.

The revelation came as Mr Rudd's wife apparently mistook a Scott Morrison parody Twitter account for the real one and tried to savage the PM with a snarky reply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OEmz_0eQqlTaz00
Therese Rein (pictured right) has been ridiculed for attacking a parody Twitter account as it's revealed ex-PM husband Kevin Rudd (left) has mulled a return to Parliament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zc4wd_0eQqlTaz00
Therese Rein apparently mistook a Scott Morrison parody Twitter account for the real one and tried to savage the PM with a snarky reply (pictured)

The fake account Scotty from Marketing posted a joke tweet on Sunday afternoon saying: 'I will comment on the Queensland floods when I am back at work tomorrow.'

Ms Rein replied: 'Because flooding and suffering and anxiety and loss don't happen on your weekends or holidays.'

She was inundated with replies pointing out her error as well as others also jumping on the PM, before Ms Rein insisted 90 minutes later that she knew it was a hoax.

Queensland LNP senator Amanda Stoker sent a withering reply to the ex-PM's wife: 'I'd have thought you were smarter than to fall for a fake misinformation account.

'Scott Morrison is in Qld and helping with the floods - not virtue signalling on Twitter like others *ahem*'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIDLR_0eQqlTaz00
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured left) with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) at the Kedron Emergency Services complex in Brisbane on Sunday

Another added: 'Commenting on a clear parody account (it even says it in big letters) God your family are a joke.'

'This is a parody account,' posted one. 'How embarrassing.'

Kevin Rudd led the Labor Party through tumultuous times that saw him lead Labor back to power in 2007, only to be unseated before the end of his first term by his deputy Julia Gillard in 2010.

He got his revenge three years later and returned to the PM's job in 2013 for a matter of weeks before Labor was wiped out in a Coalition landslide.

Since then he has been on the periphery of Australian politics, devoting his efforts to pushing for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2rYq_0eQqlTaz00
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured) attended the St Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sydney on Sunday before flying to Queensland

However, last year he reportedly explored a chance to return to Canberra by fighting the seat of Fairfax, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

It's currently held by Liberal Ted O'Brien by a margin of 13.5 per cent and is considered a safe Liberal seat, although it was briefly held by Clive Palmer for one term in 2013.

The Rudds live close to the seat after buying Pat Rafter's former Noosa mansion for $17million in July 2020.

And according to the Herald, Mr Rudd and his wife were active and high profile in the Sunshine Coast seat last winter in what was seen as a potential test run for a dramatic return to politics.

Mr Rudd was a regular at Labor party meetings in the area last winter and visited schools and staged public events locally, heavily advertised in local newspapers.

One source told Nine newspapers that Mr Rudd even wanted to challenge the sitting MP to a debate in Mandarin at the Nambour Country Women's Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0mNr_0eQqlTaz00
The Rudds live close to the Fairfax electorate after buying Pat Rafter's former Noosa mansion (pictured) for $17million in July 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwBsN_0eQqlTaz00
The Rudds sold their Brisbane penthouse (pictured) to make the move to Noosa

Locals were said to have been robopolled last September on preferred candidates between Mr Rudd, former treasurer Wayne Swan, Mr O'Brien and former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie.

It's not clear who commissioned the survey, but the speculation is that it was paid for by Mr Rudd.

Soon after, however, Mr Rudd's campaign came to an end and he endorsed the ALP candidate Sue Ferguson for the seat in October.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Rudd's office for comment.

His representatives told media he had been approached by Labor members to run in the seat - but had declined.

They added: 'Kevin is frequently approached by local branch members to run for seats around the country, but he's always politely rejected these approaches.

'Kevin intends to spend this election scrutinising the Murdoch media's continued abuse of its monopoly power to spread lies about the Labor Party and its policies.'

Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin reveals the 'unfathomable damage' as Australia Zoo is hit by the devastating floods: 'It's been a long road but we've been able to reopen'

Bindi Irwin revealed on Saturday that Australia Zoo has been impacted by the devastating floods affecting northern New South Wales and Queensland. The wildlife warrior, 23, shared video footage to Instagram of herself cradling her nearly one-year-old daughter Grace at home in Queensland, and detailed the extent of damage to her family's zoo.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth II Has 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms' After Testing Positive For Coronavirus As Rumors Swirl Prince Andrew Has Been Visiting Daily

Queen Elizabeth II officially has COVID-19. "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace read on Sunday, February 20. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." The statement added,...
WORLD
